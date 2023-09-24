Home

Raima Sen is all set to make her appearance on the Bollywood screens after a long while. In an exclusive conversation with india.com, the actress opened up about the ageism debate and what more roles she would like to work in.

Raima Sen Addresses Ageism Debate in Bollywood: 'Can't Do Quintessential Heroine Roles But...' | Exclusive

Ambitions in eyes, and a craft to her name, Raima Sen is all geared up to make a grand comeback to Bollywood screens after a long while. The Parineeta fame actress, next will be seen in Vivek Agnihotri’s ‘The Vaccine War’. The movie is a celebration of India’s women, scientists and how India tackled the vaccine battle against covid-19. Away from Hindi cinema for a while, Raima is back after doing great work in Bengali cinema. She has several regional blockbusters to her name. Indulging in an exclusive conversation with India.com she talked about her upcoming movie, the ageism debate in the industry, and which director she wishes to work with next.

RAIMA SEN ON AGEISM DEBATE IN FILM INDUSTRY

Ageism has been a long ongoing debate pertaining to the film industry. While powerful roles are written for male actors, the road gets slightly bumpy for women after a certain age. In an interview, Vivek Agnihotri revealed that Raima Sen was not the first choice for the role. An actress from Telangana shot a few scenes but according to Agnihotri, he realized that the actress was a little young for what the role demanded.

When asked about the ageism debate, Raima said, “No, I think times have changed. Look at actors like Shefali Shah, they are doing some great work. I think sometimes it works for you like you have maturity on your side it works for you.”

However, she added, “Maybe you can’t do like quintessential heroine roles when you get a little older but you get a much bigger variety of roles when you have maturity on your side. You can handle more difficult roles I think.”

Conversing about her character, when asked if she felt insecure about not being the first choice for the role, Sen said, “That’s part and parcel of the industry. You are always replacing someone and someone is always replacing you. I have replaced so many people and so many people have replaced me. I have no qualms about replacing someone. I look at it at the end of the day as it was probably not meant to be, not meant for me. So he has his reasons for replacing her. But I’m happy to have done it anyways.”

RAIMA SEN EXPRESSES HER WISH TO WORK WITH MANI RATNAM

Speaking about Bollywood, and experimenting with different roles, Chokher Bali actress expressed her wish to work in period films. She said, “I like the grandeur of it all, the sets, the lavish costumes, the period drama, and something related to history. That’s why I would love to do one, like a Jodha Akbar type.” When asked if there is any particular director she wants to work with, Sen said, “I want to work with Mani Ratnam.”

Raima Sen will be playing the role of a journalist – a bold and confident woman who does not shy away from unveiling the truth – in Vivek Agnihotri’s ‘The Vaccine War’. The movie features Pallavi Joshi, Anupam Kher, Nana Patekar along with others. The film will be released on September 28 in Indian theatres.

