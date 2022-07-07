Raj Babbar sentenced to jail: Actor and politician Raj Babbar has been sentenced to two years in prison by an MP/ MLA court in Lucknow. The Congress leader has been given the jail term in a case that dates back to 1996. Babbar, who was a leader of the Samajwadi Party back then, was accused of assaulting a government officer after which a case was filed against him.Also Read - Dissenters Jitin Prasada, Raj Babbar Left Out of Congress Panels For 2022 UP Polls

Along with the jail term, the actor has also been imposed a fine of Rs 8500. As per a report in news agency IANS, Babbar was present in the court on Thursday when he was awarded the two-year jail sentence for interfering with government duties and roughing up an officer. The incident happened in May 1996 when the actor-turned-politician was contesting the elections from Lucknow for the Mulayam Singh Yadav-led party.

Raj Babbar is now expected to reach the high court against the judgment.

Raj Babbar gets imprisonment of two years: All about the 1996 case

On May 2, 1996, an official complaint was registered against Raj Babbar and a few others from the party by the polling officer Shrikrishna Singh Rana who had alleged that the actor and his aides entered the polling booth and assaulted the officers. The complaint mentioned that Babbar didn’t only manhandle the officer on duty but also interfered with the government work. The actor and others were later booked under sections 143, 332, 353, 504, 323 and 188 of the IPC.

After debuting in the film industry in the year 1977, Babbar turned to politics in the year 1989. He joined the VP Singh-led Janta Dal but later, switched to Samajwadi Party. In 2004, he left the party to join Congress.