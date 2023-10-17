Home

Entertainment

Raj Babbar Spills-The-Beans on His First Meeting With Zeenat Aman: ‘She Checked me Out’

Raj Babbar Spills-The-Beans on His First Meeting With Zeenat Aman: ‘She Checked me Out’

Raj Babbar recounted his experience of working in BR Chopra's Insaf Ka Tarazu, co-starring Zeenat Aman and Padmini Kolhapure.

Raj Babbar Spills-The-Beans on His First Meeting With Zeenat Aman: 'She Checked me Out'

Raj Babbar Spills-The-Beans on His First Meeting With Zeenat Aman: Raj Babbar recently recalled his first meeting with Zeenat Aman in an interview. The actor spoke about how he bagged the role in BR Chopra’s Insaf Ka Tarazu. The veteran actor-politician opened up on how newcomers were selected during his time. He spoke about his experiences in Rajshri Productions’ YouTube channel Rajshri Unplugged. For the unversed, the veteran is actors – Arya Babbar and Prateik Babbar’s father. As a politician he is associated with Indian National Congress.

Trending Now

You may like to read

RAJ BABBAR RECALLS HIS FIRST MEETING WITH ZEENAT AMAN

Babbar recounted his meeting with the legendary filmmaker at his office and told, “Chopra ji (BR Chopra) told me that he is making a film. ‘Zeenat se baat ho gayi hai’ aur mai soch raha hu kaun Zeenat? Par ye bhi tha ki Chopra sahab ki office me baitha hun aur Zeenat kaha ja raha hai, to Zeenat Aman hi hongi. Kahin aur hota to shayad samajh na aata (BR Chopra told me ‘I have had a word with Zeenat and she is ready to work with fresh faces.’ And I was thinking ‘Who Zeenat?’ Sitting in BR Chopra’s office, I thought if a Zeenat is being mentioned, it has to be Zeenat Aman)”. He said that he met Zeenat the next day. The actor stated that, “Unhone mujhe dekha aur okay kar diya. Ji haan unhone humein dekha. Jaise aajkal shaadi ke liye ladkiya dekhi jaati hai na, pehle badhe log, badi heroines, kiske saath kaam karengi, dekhti thi (She saw me and okayed me. Yes, she checked me out. Just the way people check out girls for arranged marriages nowadays, big heroines used to check out who they are going to work with, in those days). But she is a great human. she is a nice person. She told me ‘If you are comfortable, my role is great, I will do it.”

Babbar also revealed how BR Chopra’s wife Reena offered him their son Ravi Chopra’s sweatshirt when they realised Raj did not have a good shirt for the photoshoot. He recalled, “The sleeves were short as it was Ravi’s size, so I pulled them back. It was huge (the photoshoot and announcement). But, I was still scared. It was only a photoshoot, I had been kicked out of a film after I began shooting and was told I had a big nose.”

Insaf Ka Tarazu was directed by BR Chopra and also starred Padmini Kolhapure, Simi Garewal, and Shreeram Lagoo in crucial roles. The movie also had a guest appearance by Dharmendra.

Good news! is now on WhatsApp Channels. Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news on entertainment and lifestyle. Click here!

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Entertainment News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES