Mobday, i.e December 14 marks the 96th birth anniversary of the legendary Bollywood actor Raj Kapoor. To mark the occasion, several actor grandkids of the evergreen actor and members of the Hindi film industry took to their social media handles to share old rare pictures of the greatest showman of Indian cinema.

Kareena Kapoor shared a rare family picture featuring Raj Kapoor, his wife Krishna and her father Randhir Kapoor. "There will never be another… Happy birthday Dadaji," she wrote.

Kareena’s older sister Karishma also shared an adorable childhood picture of her grandfather Raj Kapoor holding her in his arms and wrote, “So many learning’s from my Dadaji..remembering you on ur birthday.. #grandpalove #legend.”

Riddhima Kapoor Sahni also shared a childhood picture of her sitting in Raj Kapoor’s lap along with her cousins, and captioned it as “Miss you.”

Meanwhile, Neetu Kapoor shared a photo from of herself and late actor and husband Rishi Kapoor on their wedding day. “Remember n miss both of them!!!” she wrote.

Born on 14 December, 1924 in Pakistan’s Peshawar, Raj Kapoor is known as the greatest showman in the history of Indian cinema. The actor, director and producer is known for his roles in iconic films such as Awaara, Shree 420 and Andaz. For his invaluable contributions to Indian cinema and arts, he received three National Film Awards, 11 Filmfare Awards and was honoured with the Padma Bhushan and Dadasaheb Phalke Award.