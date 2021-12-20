Raj Kundra breaks silence on porn case: Two months after being released on bail, businessman Raj Kundra and actor Shilpa Shetty’s husband has now broken his silence on the case related to the production and distribution of pornographic content. Speaking to an entertainment portal, he clearly denied all the allegations and said he is a victim of a ‘witch hunt.’Also Read - 'It Pains Me To See...'! Shilpa Shetty Kundra Breaks Silence Over Rs 1.51 Crore Cheating Case

This is the first time Kundra has spoken about the allegations on him in the case and his arrest. He spoke to Pinkvilla to set the record straight and said he has never been involved in the production and distribution of pornography in his life. The businessman added that he has been pronounced guilty by the media but he has full faith in the judiciary. Kundra also maintained that he and his family have been through a lot due to the media trial in the case and he had to face a lot of trolling and toxicity in the public.

After much contemplation, considering there are many misleading and irresponsible statements/ articles floating around and my silence has been misconstrued for weakness. I would like to start by stating that I have never been involved in the production and distribution of 'pornography' ever in my life. This whole episode has been nothing but a witch hunt. The matter is subjudice so I cannot elucidate, but I am ready to face trial and have full faith in the judiciary, where the truth will prevail. However, unfortunately, I have already been pronounced 'guilty' by the media and my family and I have been subjected to a lot of pain (continuously), violating my human and constitutional rights at different levels. The trolling, negativity and toxic public perception have been very debilitating.

He added that he loves his family and will do everything to protect it. Raj Kundra also requested privacy in these times and mentioned that he wants to live with dignity. “To set the record straight I do not hide my face in shame, but wish that my privacy is not intruded anymore with this continued media trial. My priority has always been my family, nothing else matters at this juncture. I believe it’s every person’s inalienable right to live with dignity and I request the same. Thank you for taking out time to read this statement, and respecting my privacy henceforth,” he said.

Earlier, when her husband was serving the jail term in the case, Shilpa Shetty also released an official statement. She told the Mumbai Police that she knows nothing about Kundra’s venture and has nothing to do with the case.