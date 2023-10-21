Home

Entertainment

Raj Kundra Dedicates Romantic Post to Shilpa Shetty a Day After Writing ‘We Have Separated’ in a Cryptic Tweet

Raj Kundra Dedicates Romantic Post to Shilpa Shetty a Day After Writing ‘We Have Separated’ in a Cryptic Tweet

Raj Kundra recently dedicated a romantic post to his wife Shilpa Shetty a day after writing a cryptic tweet on 'separation'.

Raj Kundra Dedicates Romantic Post to Shilpa Shetty a Day After Writing 'We Have Separated' in a Cryptic Tweet

Raj Kundra Dedicates Romantic Post to Shilpa Shetty: Raj Kundra recently shared a romantic post dedicated to Shilpa Shetty. The British-Indian businessman who sparked divorce speculations with the actress. The duo who has been married for the past fourteen years have become a hot gossip ever since Raj posted a cryptic tweet about separation. He later also shared a post on farewell. Netizens had slammed him as they presumed this could be yet another publicity gimmick for his upcoming movie UT69. UT69 is a satirical drama based on Raj’s jail imprisonment in connection to the pornography case. He has himself played the main protagonist in the movie.

Trending Now

RAJ KUNDRA’S TWEETS ON SEPARATION, FAREWELL AND GRATITUDE CONFUSE NETIZENS:

I know I am in love with you because my reality is finally better than my dreams ❤️ @theshilpashetty #Love #Gratitude #Queen pic.twitter.com/SfGa0EyU8K — Raj Kundra (@onlyrajkundra) October 21, 2023

You may like to read

Farewell Masks …it’s time to separate now! Thank you for keeping me protected over the last two years. Onto the next phase of my journey #UT69 ❤️ pic.twitter.com/svhiGS8aHt — Raj Kundra (@onlyrajkundra) October 20, 2023

We have separated and kindly request you to give us time during this difficult period — Raj Kundra (@onlyrajkundra) October 19, 2023

RAJ KUNDRA PENS EMOTIONAL POST FOR SHILPA SHETTY

Raj tweeted, “I know I am in love with you because my reality is finally better than my dreams @theshilpashetty #Love #Gratitude #Queen”. He previously tweeted about bidding adieu to his masks. Raj shared a video showcasing the different masks he wore before UT69 trailer launch. He captioned his post as, “Farewell Masks …it’s time to separate now! Thank you for keeping me protected over the last two years. Onto the next phase of my journey #UT69″. Speculations about his and Shilpa’s alleged separation went rife, when the businessman took to social media and wrote, “We have separated and kindly request you to give us time during this difficult period,” adding heartbreak and folded hands emojis.

RAJ KUNDRA GOT EMOTIONAL SPEAKING ABOUT THE MEDIA TRIAL

Raj had gone emotional during the press conference of his film UT69 and told, “It was painful for my family. Mujhe bolo jo bolna hai yaar, mere biwi, bache, family pe mat jao yaar, kya bigaada hai app logo ka unhone? (Talk about me, say me whatever you want to. Don’t go on my wife, kids and family, what have they done to you?)”. He further added, “I was wearing a mask only out of pain. The media trial was very painful. In fact, it was more painful than my legal trial. I don’t blame the media because they were doing their job, but it was so painful that I had to wear a mask and cover up. I didn’t want to be seen or spotted or get my pictures clicked.”

Good news! is now on WhatsApp Channels. Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news on entertainment and lifestyle. Click here!

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Entertainment News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES