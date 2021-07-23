Raj Kundra Porn Case: Mumbai court has extended the police custody of businessman Raj Kundra on Friday in a case related to the alleged creation of pornographic films and publishing them through some apps. Actor Shilpa Shetty’s husband was arrested on the night of July 19 by Mumbai police’s crime branch after being booked under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and the Information Technology Act.Also Read - Model Gehna Vashisht On Raj Kundra's Case: Raj Kundra Was About To Make A Film With Shamita Shetty

The latest update on the case is that Mumbai Police has reached Shilpa Shetty-Raj Kundra’s house to conduct raids. Mumbai police said, “We have found huge transactions trails of Raj Kundra accounts, these are account to account transactions from Yes bank to Union Bank of Africa”. Police also said that they believe that whatever money Raj Kundra earned from the porn racket was invested and used in online betting. Also Read - Raj Kundra Porn Case: Police Custody Extended Till July 27, Cops Suspect Money Used For Online Betting Too

Raj Kundra, whose police remand has been extended till 27th July, has also moved to Bombay HC challenging his arrest. His lawyer told the court during the hearing that the videos, in this case, can’t be considered pornographic. His lawyer said that these videos don’t have the actual act of coitus or actual act of intercourse, so they can’t be considered pornographic. Also Read - Shilpa Shetty Breaks Silence On Husband Raj Kundra's Arrest In Porn Case, Talks About 'Surviving Challenges'