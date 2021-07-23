Mumbai: Shilpa Shetty’s husband and businessman Raj Kundra’s police custody has been extended till July 27. He was arrested on July 19.Also Read - Model Connection in Raj Kundra Case: From Sherlyn Chopra to Sagarika Shona Suman Models Who Were Connected to Raj Kundra And Hotshots App

Police informed the court that they suspect the money earned from pornography was used for online betting. Police also informed the court that they have seized images and videos most of which are of adult content. Apart from this, Rs 7.5 crore has been seized so far.

The court was also informed that some data had also been deleted from other computers after Raj Kundra's arrest and that it would take some time to recover it. Cops also sought permission to probe the transactions between Raj Kundra's Yes bank account and United Bank of Africa account.

Maharashtra: Businessman Raj Kundra & one Ryan Thorpe have been sent to police custody till 27th July (File pic) pic.twitter.com/SGLb8xJTwg — ANI (@ANI) July 23, 2021

Kundra’s lawyer, Abad Ponda, had argued against police custody saying Raj Kundra will still co-operate in the investigation. Earlier today, Raj Kundra greeted paparazzi with folded hands while he was being taken by the cops to the court for the hearing.

Shilpa Shetty Kundra’s husband Raj Kundra was arrested on July 19 for allegedly making pornographic content and publishing it through some apps. Speaking about the same, Mumbai police had said that he appears to be the key conspirator and that they have “sufficient evidence” against him.

Meanwhile, Shilpa Shetty took to Instagram on July 22 night and shared a chapter from James Thurber’s book. The paragraph, Shilpa shared, talks about ‘surviving challenges’. It also mentions how we must take a deep breath at the time of difficulty and how we will overcome these challenges, as we did in the past.