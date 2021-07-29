Mumbai: Shilpa Shetty‘s sister and actor Shamita Shetty took to social media sharing a cryptic post. In the note, Shamita talked about the ‘strength within’ as she shared a picture of herself.Also Read - Raj Kundra Porn Case: Shilpa Shetty's Husband Earned Around Rs 1.17 Crore In Span of 5 Months Through HotShots App

Shamita Shetty talked about how a person must keep going irrespective of what people think about him. “Sometimes the strength within you is not a big fiery flame for all to see.. it is just a tiny spark that whispers ever so softy.. “You got this .. keep going “ .You can’t control how other people receive your energy. Anything you say or do gets filtered through the lens of whatever personal issues they are going through at that moment .. which is not about you. Just keep doing your thing with as much integrity and love as possible,” Shamita wrote as she dropped a red heart emoji. Also Read - Raj Kundra Porn Case: 'What Was The Need...', Shilpa Shetty Shouted Angrily at Husband During Raid at Home

Shamita’s post comes amid the trouble in sister Shilpa Shetty’s family due to Raj Kundra‘s arrest in the alleged porn case. He was arrested on July 19 for allegedly making pornographic content and publishing it through some apps.

On July 24 as well, Shamita came forth to support her sister Shilpa and wrote, ‘this too shall pass’.

Earlier, Shilpa Shetty also took to Instagram and shared a chapter from James Thurber’s book. The paragraph, Shilpa shared, talks about ‘surviving challenges’. It also mentions how we must take a deep breath at the time of difficulty and how we will overcome these challenges, as we did in the past.