Raj Kundra Porn Case: Actor Shilpa Shetty has been dragged in the case as her husband and businessman Raj Kundra was involved in creating pornographic content for his app. Raj has been sent to judicial custody for 14 days. It has been reported that Shilpa Shetty fought with Raj Kundra at their home during a search conducted at their home by the crime branch, and the team had to intervene to calm her down, according to Mumbai Police sources.

Shilpa Shetty was heartbroken after seeing Raj Kundra at home. She shouted while saying, "We have everything, what was the need to do all this". A source close to the case informed that Shilpa was also questioned during the raid at home. "Shilpa was very upset after the interrogation. She and Kundra had a huge argument where she shouted and asked him what was the need of doing such a thing and why he did everything. The crime branch team had to intervene between the couple to pacify the actress," the sources said.

Mumbai Police has claimed Shilpa Shetty broke down on seeing her husband Raj and said, "family's reputation was ruined, their endorsements in the industry were being canceled and that she had to give up many projects". As per the sources, the mother of the two also talked about financial losses.

Shilpa Shetty has been questioned twice in Raj Kundra porn case and has found no evidence. The cops added that ‘Raj Kundra is not cooperating with the investigations.

During the raid, the crime branch found that a lot of old data had been deleted by Raj Kundra. Even his phone was changed in March 2021. The police are now taking the help of digital forensic experts to retrieve the data.

For the unversed, Raj Kundra was arrested on July 19 in connection with a porn case. He has been booked under Sections 420 (cheating), 34 (common intention), 292, and 293 (related to obscene and indecent advertisements and displays) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) along with relevant sections of the IT Act and the Indecent Representation of Women (Prohibition) Act.