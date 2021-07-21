Mumbai: YouTuber Puneet Kaur has opened up against arrested businessman Raj Kundra saying he had approached her via social media direct messaging for his mobile app, through which pornography content produced by him was reportedly published. The YouTuber has further said that after receiving the DM or direct message from Kundra, at first, she could not believe that it was actually him who had sent her that message and thought that it might be a spam message. On Instagram stories, Puneet Kaur wrote, “Brooo do you OGS remember our verified DM video where he reached out to me for hotshots!?!? Im deaaad.” She continued, “I can’t even WTF this mans was really luring people -we literally thought it was spam when he sent that DM to me!? Jesus Christ man rot in jail.”Also Read - Raj Kundra Pornography Case: India's Porn Laws And Adult Film Racket That Led to Raj Kundra’s Arrest | Explained

Youtuber Puneet Kaur reacted to a news piece talking about Raj Kundra playing a key role in making the Hotshots application. She also added excerpts of the video in question, in which she and two others could be seen discussing the DMs, and wondering if Raj’s account had been hacked. “This man has had a midlife crisis, probably, messing with girls to go to Hotshot.com to do something strange, I don’t know” one man in the video is heard saying, after the three Googled the website. “I think his account got hacked,” the other man says, and the first man notes, “That would be giving him the benefit of the doubt.” Also Read - Mika Singh on Raj Kundra’s arrest In Pornographic Case: I have Seen One of His Apps

What is HotShots App All About?

The HotShots app is reportedly described as the “world’s first 18+ app” showcasing some of the “hottest” models and celebs globally in exclusive photos, short films and hot videos – implying soft-to-hard porn. It is no longer available in Google and Apple app store. The description reads as: “HD videos & short movies with unmatched exposure and promised private content from hot photoshoots, short movies, and experience of the lifestyle of celebrities from all over the world”. Moreover, the app also allegedly offered services like live communication with some of the hottest models around the world. Also Read - Raj Kundra Case: What is Shilpa Shetty’s Husband Raj Kundra's Connection with Poonam Pandey? Watch Video to Find Out

Actress Shilpa Shetty’s husband Raj Kundra, has been sent into police custody till July 23. He has been booked under sections 420 (cheating), 34 (common intention), 292 and 293 (related to obscene and indecent advertisements and displays) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) besides relevant sections of the IT Act and the Indecent Representation of Women (Prohibition) Act.