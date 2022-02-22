Businessman Raj Kundra made headlines last year when he was arrested by the Mumbai Police in July 2021 in a pornographic films case. Named as a key accused in the case, Kundra spent close to 3 months in jail and was given a bail in September 2021. 4 months after his release, there is a new update in the pornography case. News agency ANI reported that 4 new arrests have been made in the case. “Raj Kundra pornography case | Four more persons including a casting director arrested, from Versova and Borivali areas, says Mumbai Police Crime Branch,” read the tweet.Also Read - Inside Shilpa Shetty's Daughter Samisha's Birthday: Pink Themed Celebration Attended By Shamita Shetty and Her BF Raqesh Bapat

Raj Kundra pornography case | Four more persons including a casting director arrested, from Versova and Borivali areas, says Mumbai Police Crime Branch — ANI (@ANI) February 22, 2022

Also Read - Inside Shamita Shetty's Birthday Party With Raqesh Bapat And Shilpa Shetty - Check Viral Pics And Videos

As per a report in Mid-Day, out of the four arrested in the case, four have been accused of raping an actress during the shoot of a web series. A 29-year-old casting director named Naresh Ramavatar Pal, along with Salim Sayyed, 32, Abdul Sayed, 24, Aman Barnwal, 22, were arrested by the police, the report added. “The accused were given Rs 2,000 each to shoot this web series,” the report mentioned. Also Read - 9 Most Dazzling And Costly Wedding Rings Worn by Bollywood Actresses

As per the report, Pal was the casting director who had forcefully brought the actor to a bungalow in Madh to shoot porn. The others had accompanied him. On Thursday, police received a tip-off about the location of Pal in Versova, following which he was arrested. Following his arrest, the others were also nabbed from Versova and Borivli.

Since his arrest in the pornographic films case last year, Raj Kundra has maintained a low profile. He made his first public appearance with wife and actress Shilpa Shetty when the two were on their way to visit a temple in Himachal Pradesh.