Raj Kundra Recalls Time When His Son Cried On His Father’s 47th Birthday Spending In Jail, ‘I Am His Hero…’

Businessman and actor Raj Kundra in a recent interview revealed the dreadful instance when his 10 year old son emotionally broke down on his father's 47th birthday. Read along.

Mumbai: Businessman and husband of Shilpa Shetty, Raj Kundra is a familiar name in the entertainment industry. There is no doubt about the fact that Raj Kundra has been buzzing around the town. Recently Raj Kundra came forward and talked about the situation when he was put in jail in connection with his pornography case in the second half of 2021. He also mentioned how his family was dealing with the harsh circumstances. It is important to note that Raj also pointed out how his son Viaan suffered an emotional breakdown when his father had to spend his 47th birthday behind bars. Read along.

Raj Kundra Recalls Time When His Son Would Send Letters To Jail

Raj Kundra while talking to The Hindustan Times stated, “Viaan asked what’s happening, so Shilpa told him ‘there are hundreds of questions dad has to answer. Once he does, he will be back…’ Viaan was 10. Shilpa spoke to someone at his school, god knows what parents were telling their children. He is a rock-solid kid. He would draw something and send it to me with a letter in jail. He would write ‘Papa missing you, come back soon, finish your work’ (sic).”

Raj Kundra further added, “The first two-three weeks he (Viaan) was fine. Then on my birthday, September 9, 2021, I heard a choke in his voice, and he broke down. I remember sobbing. Aur jail aisi jagah hai the moment you let your guard down, they make fun and take advantage of you. Chaadar leke rona padta hai (One cries under a bedsheet). For Viaan, I am his hero. Viaan knew his dad’s company was on his name, I would do no wrong. For him, it’s like a bad dream (sic).”

Raj Kundra’s Arrest In 2021 For Getting Involved In Pornography

Shilpa Shetty’s husband, Raj Kundra has earlier put behind bars in connection with creating exploitative adult content. Raj was arrested in July 2021, later he was granted bail after two long months spent in jail.

It is worth noting that Raj had written a letter to the CBI (Central Bureau of Investigation) stating that he was an innocent man and that what he did was part of a ‘personal vendetta’ that a businessman had against him to get him arrested. Raj Kundra had also pleaded to the central agency to look into the case, as he told that he was being framed by a senior officer from the Mumbai crime branch.

Recently Raj Kundra and Shilpa Shetty were spotted together, performing on stage at Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani’s wedding held in a private resort. The couple’s dancing video gained the attention of the audience where Raj Kundra was seen dancing without his face mask.

