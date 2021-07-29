Mumbai: Bollywood actor Sherlyn Chopra makes shocking accusations against Shilpa Shetty’s husband and businessman Raj Kundra who has been arrested in a pornography content case. Several actors from the industry have come out openly against Raj Kundra’s app Hotshots on which he has been charged with creating and publishing pornographic films. But recently, when the Mumbai crime branch summoned Sherlyn Chopra to record her statement in the Raj Kundra porn case, she accused the businessman of sexual misbehaviour.Also Read - Raj Kundra Porn Case: Shamita Shetty Talks About 'Strength Within' In a Cryptic Post

Sherlyn Chopra had filed an FIR against Raj Kundra in April 2021 for sexual assault. In her complaint, Sherlyn revealed that in early 2019, Raj Kundra called her business manager about a proposal that he wanted to discuss. After the meeting, Sherlyn claimed that Raj showed up at her house without informing due to a heated argument over a text. Sherlyn alleged Raj started kissing her even though she refused. She claimed that did not want to get involved with a married man nor mix business with pleasure. Also Read - Raj Kundra Porn Case: Shilpa Shetty's Husband Earned Around Rs 1.17 Crore In Span of 5 Months Through HotShots App

Sherlyn Chopra had revealed that Raj told her about Shilpa Shetty and his relationship which is complicated. TOI reported that Raj and Shilpa Shetty’s relationship was not good and he was stressed most of the time at home. Raj was charged under section 376 of Indian Penal Code r/w section 384, 415, 420, 504 and 506, 354 (a) (b) (d), 509, of Indian Penal Code, 67, 67 (A), of Information Technology Act 2008, sec 3 & 4 of Indecent Representation of Women Act 1986. Also Read - Raj Kundra Porn Case: 'What Was The Need...', Shilpa Shetty Shouted Angrily at Husband During Raid at Home

Sherlyn Chopra released a video statement a few days ago wherein she revealed that she was the first person to give her statement to the Maharashtra cyber cell.

Meanwhile, the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) has imposed a penalty of Rs 3 lakh on Bollywood actor Shilpa Shetty, her businessman husband Raj Kundra and their company Viaan Industries for violating insider trading rules. They have been fined for a three-year delay in the disclosure of an allotment of preferential shares. In reply to a notice from the regulator, Shetty and Kundra acknowledged the mistake and said it was not done with malafide intent. The SEBI officer refused the explanation and imposed a fine.