Raj Kundra Arrest Details: Actor Shilpa Shetty's husband and businessman Raj Kundra was arrested on Monday night by Mumbai Police's crime branch in a case related to the creation of pornographic films and publishing them through some apps. One of the officials revealed that Raj Kundra appeared to be the key conspirator and that they had "sufficient evidence" against him to arrest.

Do you know Poonam Pandey has a connection in Raj Kundra’s arrest?

Poonam Pandey had a contract with Raj Kundra's firm Armsprime Media. This firm took care of the work of several types of apps and Poonam Pandey was one of the consumers of Raj's firm. Poonam Pandey's app was an adult app and Raj Kundra's firm used to take care of the work of her app. However the contract ended 8 months ago, but Poonam Pandey stated that Raj Kundra's firm is using her movies and footage indiscriminately.

In 2020, Poonam Pandey filed a complaint in the Bombay High Court against Raj Kundra, and his associates in Armsprime Media. Pandey had alleged that Kundra and his associates have been illegally using content featuring her even after a contract was terminated.

However, at that time Raj and his associate Saurabh Kushwah (Founder & CPO) denied Poonam Pandey’s charge and even claimed that they have not received any notice.

How it all started?

In 2019, when Raj Kundra invested in celebs app startup Armsprime Media, the app signed Poonam Pandey as a client allegedly for Rs 60 lakh. Pandey had said she terminated her contract after 1 month because of payment issues. On the other hand, Armsprime Media said, they have terminated the contract as the content posted by Poonam was too bold, the app was even banned from Google Play store.

Armsprime Media develops apps for Indian Models. Some of these models are Gehna Vashishta & Sherlyn Chopra. Earlier this year Raj Kundra said he has sold his shares of the company last year to the Founders of the company.

Meanwhile, Armsprime Media developed another app HotShots which had hot pics and videos of models like Gehana Vasisth. Earlier, this year, Mumbai Police raided a bungalow in Madh area, Malad (West) and arrested five accused of their alleged involvement in luring young women and men on the pretext of offering roles into web series and short films. They allegedly forced them to act in a pornographic film instead.

Raj Kundra’s name again popped up as an investor in Armsprime Media. Raj Kundra Kundra was called by the property cell and he reached the office at 8 pm on July 19. He was arrested after questioning.