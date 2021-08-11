Raj Kundra Porn Case: Businessman Raj Kundra‘s jail time has been extended after the sessions court on Tuesday deferred his bail hearing till August 20, over charges of the production and uploading of pornographic content. Raj has been in the custody since July 19. It has been reported that the crime branch told the court that Raj Kundra was not cooperating in the porn case.Also Read - New FIRs Filed Against Shilpa Shetty Kundra And Her Mother Sunanda Shetty In Alleged Fraud Case

As their investigations continue, they said that a lot of evidence was yet to be collected while alleging that many more witnesses and victims were coming forward to record their testimony.

Opposing the bail, the crime branch noted that as Raj Kundra is an influential person, he may 'tamper with evidence' and 'influence the witnesses'. They also pointed out that since he is a British citizen, he may try to escape. The police told the court the accused, if granted bail, would continue to commit similar crimes by uploading obscene videos, which will impact our culture and send a wrong message to society.

The crime branch said one could not deny the possibility of the videos being uploaded outside India as he is connected to the film world. The victims in the case are women from poor financial backgrounds and, if the accused is out on bail, they might not come forward with crucial evidence, the police said.