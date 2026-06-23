Raj Nidimoru praises Samantha Ruth Prabhu for her artistic evolution amid Maa Inti Bangaaram’s strong run, calls her ‘Self-made actor’

As Maa Inti Bangaaram enjoys a strong opening, Raj Nidimoru commends Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s ability to stay relevant through constant reinvention, calling attention to her enduring journey in an industry where longevity can be hard-earned.

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Raj Nidimoru and Samantha Ruth Prabhu (PC: Twitter)

Success in cinema is often measured by numbers, but for filmmakers and actors, growth as an artist can be just as rewarding. As Maa Inti Bangaaram continues to perform well at the box office, filmmaker Raj Nidimoru has spoken warmly about his wife Samantha Ruth Prabhu and the journey she has undertaken over the years. The filmmaker-producer recently praised Samantha’s artistic evolution, highlighting her ability to remain consistent while constantly pushing herself towards new challenges. His comments come at a time when the actress is enjoying both critical appreciation and commercial success, with Maa Inti Bangaaram emerging as one of the most successful Telugu movies of 2026 led by a female actor. The film’s strong reception has only added to the positive buzz surrounding Samantha’s latest chapter as both an actress and producer.

Raj Nidimoru applauds Samantha Ruth Prabh’s artistic growth

During a recent interview with News18, Raj Nidimoru said that while he had not watched Samantha Ruth Prabh’s early work, he was well aware of the immense admiration she received and the stardom she had enjoyed over the years. He praised her acting abilities and her remarkable commitment to every project she takes on. He particularly highlighted her ability to deliver performances with confidence and precision, something that has earned her respect within the industry. He says, “She’s a hungry and self-made actor. I haven’t seen her early works, but I know the adulation she got and the stardom she has enjoyed over many years. We’re sadly aware of the shelf-life for actors across industries. We discuss quite a few of these things. But we also realise that beyond a point, it’s your acting skills that keeps an actor alive for longer. She’s constantly aware and wanting to change, improve and find new ways of acting out the scenes.”

Raj Nidimoru on Samantha’s preparation process

Raj Nidimoru praised Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s dedication to her craft, revealing that she often arrives on set having already done extensive mental preparation. He shared that her first take frequently captures something unique, making it his preferred choice. He revealed, “Even on this set when she did a take and wasn’t happy sure it, we talked about it to see how else we can crack it. But most of the times, she would’ve done enough mental homework, which she doesn’t talk about. She brings it forth in her first take itself. That’s why, I usually always take the first take of hers because there’s some kind of a mental preparation to do something different.”

What stands out about Samantha Ruth Prabh’s career is her willingness to experiment with different roles rather than staying within a comfort zone. Over the years, she has successfully transitioned between commercial entertainers, emotionally driven dramas, and performance-oriented characters. Her consistency and ability to reinvent herself continue to be among the qualities that set her apart in the industry.

Maa Inti Bangaaram continues to win audience hearts

The positive response to Maa Inti Bangaaram has been one of the biggest talking points since its release. The action-family drama opened to encouraging reviews and benefited from strong word-of-mouth among audiences. Viewers have particularly appreciated the film’s emotional core, action sequences, and Samantha Ruth Prabh’s central performance. As the film continues its theatrical run, audience interest remains strong, helping it maintain momentum even after its opening weekend.

Maa Inti Bangaaram box office collection

Maa Inti Bangaaram has delivered an impressive performance at the box office so far. According to Sacnilk, the film crossed Rs 28 crore net in India as of now (June 23, 2026) and achieved a worldwide gross of more than Rs 46 crore. The Telugu version remains the film’s biggest contributor, while overseas markets have also added significantly to its overall earnings. Maa Inti Bangaaram is directed by B. V. Nandini Reddy and stars Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Gulshan Devaiah, Diganth Manchale, Gautami, and Sreemukhi in the main roles.