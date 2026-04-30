Home

Entertainment

Raja Shivaji Advance Booking Day 1: Riteish Deshmukh, Abhishek Bachchan starrer eyes all-time Marathi record opening, sells tickets worth Rs…

Raja Shivaji Advance Booking Day 1: Riteish Deshmukh, Abhishek Bachchan starrer eyes all-time Marathi record opening, sells tickets worth Rs…

The upcoming multi-starrer historical drama is generating strong buzz ahead of its release with early ticket sales reflecting growing anticipation among audiences and industry watchers.

Raja Shivaji Advance booking (PC: Instagram, IMDb)

The buzz around Raja Shivaji is growing rapidly as the film gears up for its big theatrical release on May 1. The historical drama led by Riteish Vilasrao Deshmukh has created strong excitement among audiences, especially in Maharashtra. With its grand scale story and popular cast, the film is already showing signs of a powerful opening. Early booking trends suggest that it could rewrite records in Marathi cinema. While comparisons with big Hindi historical films continue, the focus remains on how this film is set to dominate its own space with an impressive start.

How much has Raja Shivaji earned in advance booking?

The film has recorded excellent advance booking numbers ahead of release. Reports suggest that around 1 lakh tickets have already been sold for day 1. The total advance booking collection has reached nearly Rs 2.5 crore which includes about Rs 20 lakh from the Hindi version. Ticket sales are moving fast with nearly 5 thousand tickets being sold every hour on major platforms. With bookings still open the final number is expected to cross Rs 3 crore, making it the highest advance booking ever for a Marathi film.

Also read: Riteish Deshmukh slams Bageshwar Baba over remarks on Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj: ‘Unacceptable…’

What is the opening day box office prediction of Riteish Deshmukh’s starrer?

Trade estimates indicate a strong opening for Raja Shivaji. The Marathi version alone is expected to earn between Rs 6 crore and Rs 7 crore on day 1. The Hindi version may add over Rs 1 crore, mostly from Maharashtra. Overall, the film could collect around Rs 8 crore to Rs 9 crore net in India with a chance to touch Rs 10 crore if momentum continues. A large share of bookings, about 90 percent, has come from Maharashtra, which shows the strong regional pull.

Add India.com as a Preferred Source

Can the film beat the existing Marathi records of previous blockbusters?

The current record for the highest opening in Marathi cinema belongs to Sairat which earned Rs 4.2 crore on day 1. Raja Shivaji is expected to cross this comfortably and set a new benchmark. It will also surpass the opening of his previous Marathi film, Ved which collected Rs 3.5 crore. However it may not reach the level of big Hindi films like Vicky Kaushal’s Chhaava or Ajay Devgn’s Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior, which had much larger openings.

Also read: Genelia Deshmukh gets emotional as Riteish Deshmukh shares struggles behind his film Raja Shivaji at trailer launch- Watch Video

The stellar star cast of Raja Shivaji

Directed by Riteish Deshmukh the film features a strong cast including Abhishek Bachchan, Sanjay Dutt, Mahesh Manjrekar, Sachin Khedekar, Bhagyashree, Fardeen Khan, Jitendra Joshi, Amole Gupte and Genelia Deshmukh. The film also includes a special cameo by superstar Salman Khan. The film focuses on the story of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj and his battles making it a large scale historical epic.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Entertainment News on India.com.