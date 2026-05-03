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Raja Shivaji Box Office Collection Day 2: Riteish Deshmukh, Abhishek Bachchan, Salman Khan starrer continues stable run on its second day despite slight fall, earns Rs...

Raja Shivaji Box Office Collection Day 2: Riteish Deshmukh, Abhishek Bachchan, Salman Khan starrer continues stable run on its second day despite slight fall, earns Rs…

Raja Shivaji featuring Riteish Deshmukh Abhishek Bachchan and Salman Khan holds steady on Day 2 despite a slight dip, maintaining a consistent box office run.

Raja Shivaji box office (PC: Twitter)

Riteish Vilasrao Deshmukh’s Raja Shivaji is showing a steady run at the box office even after a slight drop on its second day. The film continues to attract audiences across regions and has managed to hold its ground despite competition. With a strong historical subject and a popular star cast, the film is maintaining consistent numbers. Its performance so far suggests that audience interest remains intact and the weekend trend could further boost collections as word of mouth continues to spread among viewers.

What are the Day 2 numbers of Raja Shivaji?

As per Sacnilk, the film collected Rs 10.55 crore nett on Day 2 across 6,275 shows. This is a 7 percent drop from its Day 1 collection of Rs 11.35 crore nett. The total India nett collection now stands at Rs 21.90 crore, while the gross collection has reached Rs 26.06 crore. Despite the dip, the film is holding a stable position at the box office during its opening weekend.

Did the clash with Ek Din impact Raja Shivaji?

The film released alongside Ek Din starring Junaid Khan and Sai Pallavi but the clash has not affected its performance. While Ek Din has underperformed Raja Shivaji continues to lead with better collections and stronger audience turnout. This shows the film’s strong hold especially in regional markets where it is performing significantly better.

Also read: Raja Shivaji Box Office Day 1 Collection: Riteish Deshmukh, Abhishek Bachchan starrer makes strong debut, beats Kangana Ranaut’s Manikarnika after earning Rs…

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How did Raja Shivaji perform in Hindi and Marathi versions?

The Marathi version remains the biggest contributor with Rs 7.15 crore and strong occupancy levels. The Hindi version collected Rs 3.40 crore showing a moderate response. In another split the film earned Rs 5.73 crore from Marathi shows and Rs 2.97 crore from Hindi shows. The consistent Marathi dominance highlights the film’s strong regional appeal.

Has Raja Shivaji achieved any milestones?

Within just 48 hours the film has surpassed the lifetime collection of Nach Ga Ghuma which earned Rs 23.55 crore. It is now close to entering the top 10 highest-grossing Marathi films in India by crossing Krantijyoti Vidyalay Marathi Madhyam which collected Rs 28 crore. Achieving this in just a few days marks a significant milestone for the film.

What is the story of Raja Shivaji?

The film focuses on the early life of Shivaji Bhosale and his journey as he challenges powerful forces to establish Hindavi Swarajya. It presents his courage leadership and vision during his formative years making it a compelling historical drama.

The film features a large cast including Abhishek Bachchan, Vidya Balan, Sanjay Dutt, Mahesh Manjrekar, Sachin Khedekar, Bhagyashree, Fardeen Khan, Jitendra Joshi, Amol Gupte and Genelia Deshmukh. Salman Khan also appears in a special cameo as Jiva Mahala.

Will Raja Shivaji grow further over the weekend?

With stable numbers and strong audience support especially in Maharashtra the film is expected to see growth on Sunday. If the trend continues it could further strengthen its position at the box office in the coming days.

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