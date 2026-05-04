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Raja Shivaji Box Office Collection Day 3: Riteish Deshmukh, Abhishek Bachchan, Salman Khans period thriller sees massive surge after drop, earns Rs...

Raja Shivaji Box Office Collection Day 3: Riteish Deshmukh, Abhishek Bachchan, Salman Khan’s period thriller sees massive surge after drop, earns Rs…

Riteish Deshmukh Abhishek Bachchan and Salman Khan starrer Raja Shivaji picks up pace at the box office on day 3 showing impressive growth after an initial dip and remains unaffected.

Raja Shivaji box office (PC: IMDb)

The historical drama Raja Shivaji continues to show strong performance at the box office as it enters its third day in theatres. After a slight dip on day two the film has bounced back with noticeable growth, indicating steady audience interest. Led by Riteish Vilasrao Deshmukh, the film has managed to maintain its hold despite mixed reviews and competition. The weekend surge has helped the film strengthen its overall numbers and it is now moving towards becoming one of the biggest performers in Marathi cinema this year.

How much did Raja Shivaji earn on Day 3?

As per Sacnilk, the film collected around Rs 12.00 crore on day three, which marks a 13.7 percent growth from day two earnings of Rs 10.55 crore. The film ran across 5771 shows on Sunday, showing improved traction. With this, the total India gross collection has reached Rs 40.34 crore while the net collection stands at Rs 33.90 crore. The rise in numbers reflects strong weekend footfall and growing word-of-mouth among audiences.

Also read: Raja Shivaji Box Office Collection Day 2: Riteish Deshmukh, Abhishek Bachchan, Salman Khan starrer continues stable run on its second day despite slight fall, earns Rs…

How did Raja Shivaji perform in Hindi and Marathi versions?

The film has been released in both Hindi and Marathi languages and the Marathi version continues to dominate. On day three, the Hindi version earned around Rs 4.25 crore with an occupancy of about 22 percent across 3919 shows. The Marathi version performed significantly better collecting nearly Rs 7.75 crore with an occupancy of around 67 percent across 1852 shows. This clearly shows the film’s stronger connection with the regional audience.

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What do occupancy trends reveal about audience response?

The overall occupancy on day three stood at around 64.57 percent. Morning shows recorded about 37.57 percent occupancy while afternoon shows saw a sharp jump to 74.14 percent. Evening shows further improved to 78.00 percent and night shows remained steady at 68.57 percent. These figures indicate that the film gained momentum as the day progressed especially during prime hours.

Did box office clash affect Raja Shivaji?

Despite clashing with another release Ek Din the performance of Raja Shivaji remained unaffected. The competing film starring Junaid Khan and Sai Pallavi struggled at the box office and failed to create any major impact. This allowed Raja Shivaji to dominate screens and continue its steady run without major disruption.

Also read: Raja Shivaji X Review: Riteish Deshmukh, Abhishek Bachchan’s film gets ‘Goosebumps’ response from netizens, Salman Khan’s cameo steals spotlight

What is Raja Shivaji about?

The film traces the early journey of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj and his rise against powerful forces to establish Hindavi Swarajya. It features a large ensemble cast including Abhishek Bachchan, Genelia Deshmukh, Sanjay Dutt, Mahesh Manjrekar, Sachin Khedekar, Bhagyashree, Fardeen Khan, Jitendra Joshi and Amol Gupte in crucial roles.

Salman Khan also appears in a special cameo as fierce legendary warrior Jiva Mahala which has received strong reactions in theatres. The film also marks the debut of Riteish and Genelia’s son Rahyl.

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