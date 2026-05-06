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Raja Shivaji Box Office Collection Day 5: Riteish Deshmukh, Abhishek Bachchan starrer maintain its momentum in race, inches towards Rs...

Raja Shivaji Box Office Collection Day 5: Riteish Deshmukh, Abhishek Bachchan starrer maintain its momentum in race, inches towards Rs…

Riteish Deshmukh's multi-starrer Raja Shivaji has shown stable growth at the box office as the film sustains its pace with solid numbers driven by audience interest and positive buzz.

Raja Shivaji box office (PC: Twitter)

The box office run of Raja Shivaji continues on a steady note as the film holds its pace even after the initial weekend rush. Headlined by Riteish Vilasrao Deshmukh, the historical drama had opened to strong numbers driven by high anticipation. While weekday collections have slightly slowed, the film has managed to stay consistent at the ticket window. The overall trend suggests that audience interest remains intact and the film is gradually moving closer to the Rs 50 crore mark.

How did Raja Shivaji perform on day 5?

On day 5, the film collected around Rs 4.90 crore, showing a minor dip from Monday’s Rs 5.60 crore. It had opened with Rs 11.35 crore on day 1, followed by Rs 10.55 crore on Saturday and Rs 12 crore on Sunday. With these numbers, the total India net collection stands at Rs 44.40 crore, while the gross collection has reached Rs 52.68 crore. The weekday trend indicates stability even though there is no major growth.

How is the film performing across languages and shows?

The film has been released in Hindi and Marathi versions. On Tuesday, the Hindi version contributed Rs 1.55 crore while the Marathi version collected Rs 3.35 crore, showing stronger performance in its primary language. Overall occupancy stood at 15.62 percent. Morning shows recorded 6.62 percent occupancy, while afternoon shows improved to 16.08 percent. Evening shows reached 17.15 percent and night shows performed best with 19.46 percent.

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How did Raja Shivaji perform across major regions on day 5

The Hindi 2D version of Raja Shivaji showed varied occupancy trends across key cities on day 5 reflecting a mixed yet steady response. In the National Capital Region the film recorded an overall occupancy of 14.5 percent across 320 shows with evening shows performing better than morning slots. Ahmedabad and Surat saw moderate traction with stronger footfall during night shows especially in Surat where occupancy touched 35 percent.

Mumbai and Bengaluru delivered consistent numbers with overall occupancy of 16.8 percent and 15.3 percent respectively supported by steady turnout through the day.

Who are part of the cast and key highlights?

The film features an ensemble cast including Genelia Deshmukh, Sanjay Dutt, Mahesh Manjrekar, Sachin Khedekar, Bhagyashree, Fardeen Khan, Jitendra Joshi and Amole Gupte. It also marks the debut of Riteish and Genelia’s son Rahyl. A special appearance by Salman Khan has added to the audience excitement in theatres.

What is the audience response so far?

The film created a strong opening record for a Marathi release but has seen a slight dip after mixed reviews. Even then it continues to draw viewers due to its scale and subject. Riteish Deshmukh has also thanked audiences for their support and encouraged them to keep the theatre experience alive.

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