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Raja Shivaji Box Office Day 1 Collection: Riteish Deshmukh, Abhishek Bachchan starrer makes strong debut, beats Kangana Ranauts Manikarnika after earning Rs...

Raja Shivaji Box Office Day 1 Collection: Riteish Deshmukh, Abhishek Bachchan starrer makes strong debut, beats Kangana Ranaut’s Manikarnika after earning Rs…

Riteish Deshmukh's film has began its theatrical journey with a notable performance at the box office drawing steady footfall and gaining early attention from audiences across regions.

Raja Shivaji box office collection Day 1 (PC: IMDb)

Raja Shivaji opened in theatres on May 1 with strong attention from audiences across Maharashtra and other regions. The historical drama created early buzz due to its scale, cast and subject based on Maratha legend Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. The film brings together Riteish Vilasrao Deshmukh in a key creative role, along with several well-known actors from Hindi and Marathi cinema. Initial response suggests a solid opening with steady turnout through the day, especially in regional markets where historical films usually perform well.

How much did Raja Shivaji collect on Day 1?

According to Sacnilk, the film collected Rs 11.35 crore net in India on its first day. Out of this, the Marathi version contributed Rs 8 crore while the Hindi version added Rs 3.35 crore. The overall occupancy stood around 32 percent, which is a decent start for a historical drama of this scale. The film ran across 6192 shows nationwide and maintained steady performance through evening and night shows, which helped boost final figures.

Did Raja Shivaji beat Manikarnika and other historical films?

The Day 1 collection of Raja Shivaji has surpassed Kangana Ranaut’s Manikarnika which opened at Rs 8.75 crore in 2019. It has also gone beyond earlier Marathi record holders like Sairat and Timepass 2 which both had much lower Day 1 earnings compared to the current opening. However the film still trails behind bigger historical blockbusters like Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior which opened at Rs 15.10 crore and Chhaava which recorded Rs 33.50 crore on Day 1. This places Raja Shivaji in a strong but mid tier position among historical drama openings.

As per data by Sacnilk, the film benefited from strong advance bookings before release which helped build early momentum. Pre sales stood at Rs 5.14 crore gross with Marathi version leading the demand. On release day occupancy began at 53.71 percent in morning shows and gradually increased through the day. Afternoon shows reached 75.29 percent while evening peaked at 75.71 percent. Night shows stayed steady at 70.71 percent which indicates consistent audience interest throughout the day.

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Also read: Raja Shivaji X Review: Riteish Deshmukh, Abhishek Bachchan’s film gets ‘Goosebumps’ response from netizens, Salman Khan’s cameo steals spotlight

How did advance booking impact the opening?

Advance booking played a key role in the strong start. The film registered Rs 5.14 crore gross in pre sales with Marathi versions contributing the majority share. This early demand created momentum that carried into opening day shows. Historical subject appeal combined with star cast helped drive ticket sales especially in Maharashtra where audience response remained strong.

Also read: Raja Shivaji Advance Booking Day 1: Riteish Deshmukh, Abhishek Bachchan starrer eyes all-time Marathi record opening, sells tickets worth Rs…

What is the story of Raja Shivaji?

Raja Shivaji is co written and directed by Riteish Deshmukh who also plays the lead role. The film is based on the life of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj the founder of the Maratha Empire. It features Genelia Deshmukh, Abhishek Bachchan, Sanjay Dutt, Vidya Balan and other prominent actors in important roles with powerful cameo of superstar Salman Khan.

The film is reportedly made on a budget of around Rs 100 crore making it one of the most expensive Marathi films ever produced. It has been released in both Marathi and Hindi languages.

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