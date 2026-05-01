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Raja Shivaji X Review: Riteish Deshmukh, Abhishek Bachchans film gets Goosebumps response from netizens, Salman Khans cameo steals spotlight

Raja Shivaji X Review: Riteish Deshmukh, Abhishek Bachchan’s film gets ‘Goosebumps’ response from netizens, Salman Khan’s cameo steals spotlight

Riteish Deshmukh's most anticipated Raja Shivaji is creating a strong buzz online with viewers sharing intense reactions after watching it. From emotional moments to standout performances it has quickly become a major talking point among audiences.

Raja Shivaji X review (PC: IMDb, Twitter)

Riteish Vilasrao Deshmukh’s most anticipated film, Raja Shivaji, has finally reached theatres and early audience reactions suggest that the film has created a strong emotional impact. Based on the life of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, the film attempts to present history with scale and intensity. Viewers stepping out of cinemas are sharing their thoughts online and many describe the experience as powerful and engaging. The performances, visuals and dramatic moments have sparked discussion across social media. While some point out minor flaws, the overall response leans positive with many calling it a sincere effort that connects with the audience.

What are netizens saying about Raja Shivaji?

As reactions pour in many viewers have shared mixed yet largely positive opinions. One user wrote, “A glorious tribute, yet a decent flick, Raja Shivaji gives a grand tribute but the screenplay feels average while direction is praiseworthy in parts”. Another viewer mentioned “As a Marathi it gave me goosebumps throughout some may find VFX average but the effort deserves respect and Riteish Deshmukh did full justice to the role”. These responses show that while the film may not be perfect it still manages to leave a strong impression.

Why is Salman Khan’s cameo getting so much attention?

One of the biggest highlights of the film is the cameo appearance by Salman Khan who plays Jiva Mahala. His entry scene has already gone viral with clips circulating online. Dressed in traditional attire with a turban sword and tilak he delivers powerful dialogues in Marathi alongside Riteish Deshmukh.

A fan shared “Just saw the cameo what a powerful visual what a look pure iconic stuff by Salman Khan theatres are going to explode with whistles and claps”. His presence has clearly added excitement and is being widely appreciated.

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See users reactions on Riteish Deshmukh, Abhishek Bachchan, Salman Khan’s Raja Shivaji here

So Finished #RajaShivaji And Climax Killing/Vadh Of Afzhal Khan Fulfilled The Weakness Of The Movie Definitely A Theatre Watch #SalmanKhan Cameo Is Great His Marathi Accents Body language Better Than The Main Cast Shot Beautifully Every Fame Is Like Painting #RajaShivajiReview pic.twitter.com/xHjhJgwG9Z — Contain Creator @CineePhillee (@ContainCreator) May 1, 2026

#RajaShivaji – AN UNADULTERATED BLOCKBUSTER! Lives up to the hype and expectations. In fact, EXCEEDS your expectations with that OUTSTANDING finale. Detailed reveiw soon. A lot to write. But for now, go book your tickets! Congratulations @Riteishd and entire team! — Aavishkar (@aavishhkar) May 1, 2026

#RajaShivajiReview: ⭐⭐⭐⭐ #RiteishDeshmukh has achieved the impossible. Not only as an actor but as a director, he has crafted a monumental tribute to the legendary Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. #RajaShivaji This isn’t just a biopic; it’s a masterclass in historical… pic.twitter.com/GMonDNLEgu — Vishwajit Patil (@_PatilVishwajit) May 1, 2026

#RajaShivajiReview : ⭐️⭐️⭐️/5

“A Glorious Tribute, Yet a Decent Flick” #RajaShivaji Gives a grand tribute to Chattrapati Shivaji Maharaj ji but the screenplay of the movie is just too AVERAGE, The Direction of Ritesh Deshmukh is Decent and Praiseworthy on some sequences.… pic.twitter.com/BiY1btVanX — KBP Reviews (@KshitizCritic) May 1, 2026

#RajaShivaji @duttsanjay is aptly cast as the villain. @juniorbachchan delivers his massiest performance in a long time. @geneliad and @bhagyashree123 get into the skin of their characters and contribute immensely https://t.co/dDY7uXmYPf — Fenil Seta (@fenil_seta) May 1, 2026

Superstar Salman Khan’s powerful cameo in Raja Shivaji ❤️‍ pic.twitter.com/eRylWeHKva — ⚡ (@Tera_Baap_x9) May 1, 2026

How are performances and visuals received response from netizens?

Riteish Deshmukh not only plays the lead role but also directs the film and many viewers feel he has handled both responsibilities well. The film also features Abhishek Bachchan along with a strong supporting cast including Sanjay Dutt, Vidya Balan, Mahesh Manjrekar, Sachin Khedekar, Bhagyashree, Fardeen Khan, Jitendra Joshi, Amole Gupte and Genelia Deshmukh. Some viewers praised the cinematography saying every frame looks like a painting while others felt certain visual effects could have been better.

Also read: Raja Shivaji Advance Booking Day 1: Riteish Deshmukh, Abhishek Bachchan starrer eyes all-time Marathi record opening, sells tickets worth Rs…

What are the box office expectations from Riteish Deshmukh’s multi-starrer?

The film is expected to perform exceptionally well, particularly in the Marathi market where it is poised to set historic new benchmarks. Trade analysts project an opening day collection for the Marathi version in the range of Rs 6–7 crore, with the potential to reach Rs 10–12 crore driven by high walk-in footfalls.

This would comfortably surpass previous records held by hits like Sairat. The Hindi version is also likely to see decent numbers, with estimates sitting between Rs 1.5 crore and Rs 3 crore for the first day.

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