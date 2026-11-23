Rajat Dalal issues warning to Avinash Mishra over Eisha Singh amid breakup rumours, says ‘Humein farq nahi padta…’

Rajat Dalal shares his side of the story and recalls his earlier conversations with Avinash while addressing the ongoing discussion surrounding the television actors.

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Rajat Dalal reacts to Eisha-Avinash breakup rumours (PC: Twitter)

The reported separation of television actors Eisha Singh and Avinash Mishra has become a talking point on social media. Now reality show personality Rajat Dalal has reacted to the ongoing discussion and shared a strong message for Avinash. Rajat, who developed a close bond with Eisha during their time on Bigg Boss 18, questioned the actor’s recent activities at a club and asked him to maintain distance from Eisha. He also appealed to social media pages to avoid circulating unverified information about the matter.

Rajat Dalal tells Avinash Mishra to stay away from Eisha Singh

Rajat shared a video message on social media in which he directly addressed Avinash. He claimed that he had tried to explain things to the actor several times and asked him to stay away from Eisha.

He said, “Maine usse chaar baar pyaar se samjhaya hai ki Eisha se dur raho. Humein farq nahi padta tumne kya kiya. Tum apna kaam karte raho, humse dur raho.” Rajat’s reaction reportedly came after a video of Avinash at a club surfaced online. The actor was allegedly seen playing the song ‘Bewafa Nikli Hai Tu ‘, which prompted questions about the message behind the performance.

Questioning Avinash’s intentions, Rajat said, “Ab woh club mein gaa raha hai ki tum bewafa nikle ho. Kya propaganda chalana chahte ho? Ki tum bahut shareef ho aur tumhare saath galat hua hai? Toh bhai, sudhar jao. Aisi cheezein post mat karo ki log tum par thooken. Itne masoom aur sweet mat bano. Yahan koi danger ke stunts nahi hain. Yahan tumhe safety nahi milegi. Sab kuch chala jayega.” He further requested Avinash to stop such activities and focus on his personal life.

Rajat Dalal asks media pages to verify information

Apart from addressing Avinash, Rajat also expressed disappointment with social media accounts and entertainment pages discussing the reported breakup. He began his video with a request for responsible reporting and said, “Meri social media pages se ek chhoti si request hai. Agar aap kuch bhi post karein, toh pehle sachchai pata kar lein aur uske baad post karein.”

He also questioned why unrelated people were being dragged into the controversy and asked media platforms to distinguish between verified information and speculation. Rajat added, “Main itni koshish karta hoon shaant rehne ki, pyaar se rehne ki, peace mein rehne ki. Lekin koi na koi aakar udta teer le leta hai.”

See viral video of Rajat Dalal here

What happened between Eisha Singh and Avinash Mishra?

Eisha and Avinash reportedly became close during Bigg Boss 18. Their bond continued to attract attention even after the reality show ended. However, speculation about their separation started after reports emerged that the two had unfollowed each other on social media and removed pictures together.

An alleged voice note attributed to Eisha’s mother also surfaced online. In it she reportedly accused Avinash of cheating on her daughter. These allegations have not been independently verified.

Eisha later shared an Instagram story suggesting that someone she trusted had betrayed her. She also hinted that she could reveal names and evidence if pushed further. Avinash meanwhile requested social media pages to respect everyone’s privacy and avoid turning personal relationships into public entertainment.

Kalesh between

Eisha Singh’s mother Vs Avinash Mishra. https://t.co/bRfRJt8DLU — tiger vivek (@DilSe_Nice) November 19, 2026

Avinash Mishra’s career after Bigg Boss 18

Avinash gained considerable attention through his participation in Bigg Boss 18. He has continued working in television and entertainment projects since his appearance on the reality show. He also participated in the stunt-based reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 15, hosted by Rohit Shetty and emerged as its winner. His television journey and reality show appearances have helped him maintain a strong presence among viewers.