Rajat Dalal’s Thar hits car blocking his way out of Faridabad parking; Bigg Boss 18 fame reacts to viral video: ‘Ek limit…’

Rajat Dalal is once again making headlines after a video showed his Thar hitting another car in a Faridabad parking area. The YouTuber has now shared his side of the story on Instagram.

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Rajat Dalal (PC: Instagram)

Rajat Dalal is once again in the spotlight, and this time it is a parking dispute that has caught social media’s attention. A video showing the YouTuber and Bigg Boss 18 fame allegedly using his Mahindra Thar to move a car blocking his way out of a parking area has gone viral. The incident reportedly took place in Sector 16, Faridabad, and Rajat Dalal has since shared a series of Instagram Stories explaining what happened from his side. The video has already sparked a debate online, with some users questioning his decision while others are discussing the parking problem he claims to have been dealing with regularly.

What happened to Rajat Dalal in Faridabad parking area?

In the viral video, Rajat Dalal’s Thar can be seen in a crowded parking area with another vehicle apparently blocking the way out. According to Dalal’s own explanation, he had been waiting for around 45 to 50 minutes for the owner of the vehicle to move it.

He claimed that there was no contact number displayed on the obstructing car, leaving him with no way to reach its owner. After waiting, Dalal eventually drove his Thar forward, making contact with the car and creating enough space to get out.

The incident reportedly happened in a parking area near his gym in Faridabad. Rajat Dalal later shared additional footage showing similar parking situations and claimed that cars blocking his vehicle had become a regular problem.

Rajat Dalal’s Thar viral video – Watch video

Rajat Dalal waited for 45 minutes in a parking lot as a car was blocking his Thar. After waiting, he simply moved the car with his Thar and left. #RajatDalal pic.twitter.com/X8CFoLst3y — Digital News Hub (@digital_newshub) August 29, 2026

Rajat Dalal’s response to viral video

After the video went viral, Rajat Dalal took to his Instagram Stories to explain his side. He insisted that the incident was not staged or created for publicity.

In one of his posts, Dalal said that this was a regular issue at the parking area and clarified that the footage was not recorded using a drone. According to him, it was shot from the third floor of his gym, which overlooks the parking area.

He also shared videos of other vehicles allegedly blocking his car and said that he always parks his vehicle properly. Dalal added that if someone has to park in a way that blocks another car, they should leave a contact number so they can be reached when the vehicle needs to be moved.

In the Instagram story, he wrote, “It is not a promotional video or a scripted thing. This is the case with the parking everyday. This is not an aerial shot taken by a drone. This was recorded from the 3rd floor of the gym. Ek limit hote hai har cheez ki (There is a limit to everything).”

Rajat Dalal’s viral Thar video sparks debate online

The video has divided social media users. While some people understood Rajat Dalal’s frustration after reportedly waiting for nearly an hour, others questioned whether hitting another vehicle was the right way to deal with a parking dispute.

Dalal has previously been in the news for his outspoken personality and controversies. He became widely known to television audiences after appearing on Bigg Boss 18 and later featured in the reality show The 50.

For now, the parking incident remains the latest controversy surrounding the YouTuber. While Rajat has given his explanation, the viral footage continues to draw reactions online.