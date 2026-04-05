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Rajat Sharmas Daughters wedding turns star-studded; Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan steal the spotlight in Mumbai - Watch

Rajat Sharma’s Daughter’s wedding turns star-studded; Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan steal the spotlight in Mumbai – Watch

Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan and top leaders attend Rajat Sharma’s daughter Disha’s grand South Indian wedding in Mumbai.

It was a wedding that had everything; tradition, big names, and a touch of glamour. Journalist Rajat Sharma’s daughter Disha tied the knot with Sudarshan M. J. in a beautiful South Indian ceremony in Mumbai on April 4. But what truly caught everyone’s attention was the guest list. From Bollywood’s biggest stars to top political leaders, the event quickly turned into one of the most talked-about celebrations. And yes, the presence of Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan made it even more special.

Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan add star power

Both superstars arrived in style and instantly became the highlight of the evening. Salman Khan was seen attending the wedding with his sister Arpita Khan Sharma and her husband Aayush Sharma. He looked sharp in a black formal suit and was all smiles as he interacted with Rajat Sharma and his family. He also posed for pictures, making it a memorable moment for the hosts.

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On the other hand, Shah Rukh Khan kept it classic in a black bandhgala. Accompanied by his manager, Pooja Dadlani, SRK greeted the newlyweds and posed for pictures, showing off his signature charm and salt-and-pepper look.

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High-profile guests attend the grand wedding

The wedding wasn’t just about Bollywood. Several high-profile personalities were also present, including Narendra Modi and Amit Shah. Film producer Bhushan Kumar was also spotted at the event, adding to the mix of cinema and power-packed guests.

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A traditional South Indian ceremony in Mumbai

Disha and Sudarshan’s wedding followed traditional South Indian rituals, giving the celebration a rooted and elegant feel. The ceremony blended cultural richness with modern glamour, making it stand out. The couple, both from legal backgrounds, kept things graceful yet grand, a combination that clearly worked.

What’s next for Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan?

While the wedding created buzz, fans are equally excited about what’s next for the two superstars. Shah Rukh Khan will next be seen in King, directed by Siddharth Anand. The film also stars Suhana Khan, Deepika Padukone, and Abhishek Bachchan, and is set to release on December 24, 2026.

Meanwhile, Salman Khan is gearing up for Maatrubhumi, a war drama directed by Apoorva Lakhia, co-starring Chitrangada Singh. The film’s release date is yet to be announced. He also recently revealed his next project with producer Dil Raju and director Vamshi Paidipally.

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