♦ Ranbir Kapoor at Rajiv Kapoor residence Also Read - Rajiv Kapoor Death: Randhir Kapoor Spotted at Hospital, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Karisma Kapoor Head To Pay Last Tribute

♦ Veteran actor at Rajiv Kapoor’s residence Also Read - RIP Rajiv Kapoor: Lesser-Known Facts About Chimpu, the Younger Brother of Late Rishi Kapoor

♦ Raza Murad at Rajiv Kapoor Residence. Also Read - RIP Rajiv Kapoor: Lata Mangeshkar, Neha Dhupia, Soni Razdan And Others Mourn Late Actor's Demise

♦ Ranbir Kapoor at Rajiv Kapoor’s funeral.

♦ Chunkey Pandey, Maheep Kapoor and Sanjay Kapoor arrive to pay their last tribute to Rajiv Kapoor.

♦ Armaan Jain with wife Anissa Malhotra and brother Aadar Jain arrives at Randhir Kapoor residence.

♦ Neetu Kapoor reaches Randhir Kapoor residence to pay her last tributes.

♦ Randhir Kapoor accompanied by Armaan Jain at the hospital as they take their Chimpu home.

♦ Kareena Kapoor Khan Spotted With Sister Karisma Kapoor and mother Babita as they head to Randhir Kapoor’s residence.

Veteran actor and producer Rajiv Kapoor passed away on Monday afternoon at the age of 58 after suffering from a massive heart attack. He was declared dead by the doctors after Randhir Kapoor rushed him to the hospital. Randhir Kapoor told ABP News, “After he suffered a heart attack at home, he was taken to Inlaks hospital but the doctors declared him dead even before admission. It’s unfortunate he could not be saved. We are taking him home now and will conduct the funeral today evening at a crematorium in Chembur.”

He confirmed the news with Times of India and said, “I have lost my youngest brother, Rajiv. He is no more. The doctors tried their best but could not save him. I am at the hospital, waiting for his body.”

Known by his nickname Chimpu in Bollywood, Rajiv shot to fame with his starring role in Raj Kapoor’s 1985 blockbuster Ram Teri Ganga Maili co-starring Mandakini. His other notable works include Lava, Zalzala and Zabardast. He also directed Rishi Kapoor starrer Prem Granth. He was the brother of late actor Rishi Kapoor and Randhir Kapoor. He turned a producer with 1991 film Henna and bankrolled Aa Ab Laut Chalen.