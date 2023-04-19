Home

Entertainment

Rajesh Jais: ‘Filmmakers Should Respect Public Sentiments And Set Boundaries’ | Exclusive

Rajesh Jais, in an exclusive interaction with India.com said that filmmakers need to respect public sentiments and set boundaries with regard to self-regulation.

Rajesh Jais on OTT, Censorship And More: Rajesh Jais, known for playing versatile roles in films and series needs no introduction. From a short-term stint with journalism to joining NSD, the actor had a roller-coaster journey into the world of cinema. Rajesh Jais was recently seen in the Ranbir Kapoor-Shraddha Kapoor starrer blockbuster Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar. He also played a crucial role in Rana Daggubati’s noir-action-drama series Rana Naidu. His characters in TVF Aspirants and Tanaav were also hailed by viewers. Beginning his acting career with the iconic television serial Shanti and Shah Rukh Khan’s movie Oh Darling Yeh Hai India, Rajesh Jais has come a long way. He spoke at length about his artistry and his views on OTT, censorship and other aspects of filmmaking in an exclusive with India.com. As there is heated debate on regulating digital streaming platforms these days, excerpts from the interview where the Rana Naidu actor speaks about censorship and artistic freedom.

RAJESH JAIS REACTS TO SELF-REGULATION OF OTT CONTENT

The most beautiful part of our country is that we are the largest democracy in the world to be looked upon. We have a constitution in place which keeps upgrading from time to time. A team of experts from the committee keep reviewing its relevance and implementation. There is a legal procedure that is being followed. Before Anurag Thakur, our former Information and Broadcasting Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad also spoke about self-regulation. In a liberal democracy like ours, the effect of globalisation can be now seen. If you ask me as a citizen, I am certainly not in favour of something that is at the cost of any religion, custom, tradition or culture. But that doesn’t not mean we act like judiciary to tell somebody what is right or wrong. Cinema is a very strong aesthetic medium to convey a message. When we come up with stories on social subject, we see it from a third eye and try to examine how relevant it is today.

RAJESH JAIS SAYS DESTROYING PUBLIC PROPERTY IS WASTAGE OF TAXPAYER’S MONEY

If a custom or tradition is being followed since thousands of years, we can have a discussion on it. By involving the concerned parties, we can initiate a dialogue through a film or web series without offending anyone. If I am happy without hurting anyone, I am fine, but if that happiness comes from offending someone, then it is not legitimate. Ravi Shankar Prasad had previously given guidelines to NBA (National Broadcasting Agency) and PIB regarding self-regulation. We as artists are not the judiciary or legislature. So, we can only artistically tell stories by retaining the entertainment quotient. At times, out of 100, 10 may like, 90 may dislike your content. If those 90 resorts to burning trains or cinema halls, then it is wrong. There are a lot of platforms to express the grievances for all sections of society. But destroying national property out of rage is wastage of taxpayer’s money.

RAJESH JAIS SAYS OTT PLATFORMS PLAYED A CRUCIAL ROLE DURING LOCKDOWN

As far as OTT is concerned there are pros and cons to everything. During pandemic two things kept us going, first is medicine, second is the streaming platforms. At the time of lockdown, children couldn’t go outside and play, people weren’t going to office, and nobody could socialize. In such times apart from healthcare, people used to spend their time watching web shows and films. Some have demanded to shut down the entertainment industry. I read a statistic somewhere where it was stated that over 60 lakh people are directly or indirectly involved in this business. It could also be the driver, catering people or carpenter, accountant, VFX creators, etc. If those people become unemployed, then who will give them jobs? And the taxes they are paying will also be stopped. Then how is money going to circulate in our economy? We do not make movies or series through government subsidy. People create a product though their own resources. From there the tax goes to the government and it also leads to employment generation. The entertainment industry contributes 15% to the GDP which is not a lesser amount. Unlike other organised industries we do not get any money for the welfare of workers from the Planning Commission. As an unorganised industry, we do not have any pension, gratuity, PPF, medical or other benefits. If we are not working, then there is nobody to take care of our basic needs.

RAJESH JAIS FEELS FILMMAKERS NEED TO SET BOUNDARIES

Every production house makes products targeting their own audience base. But if your content is out at the public domain, then you must respect the boundaries and sentiments of others as well. Being a filmmaker, you are at a privileged position to be able to make something. Create something through art which can be a contribution to society. We as artists work with similes and metaphors. It is not necessary that there is a stabbing scene, then you show the intestines coming out and rice and whatever stuff he ate doesn’t need to be shown on-screen. We are not making a documentary on post-mortem. If we are making an artistic product, then it is important to set the boundaries.

Watch out this space, for the remaining portion of our exclusive interaction with Rajesh Jais.

