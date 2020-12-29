December 29 is celebrated as late superstar Rajesh Khanna‘s birthday. He was one of the finest original actors of Indian cinema. Khanna was not just an accomplished actor but a film producer and politician too. His work in films like Anand, Haathi Mere Saathi, Namak Haram, Aradhana, Kati Patang, Baharon Ke Sapne among others are still cherished. On the actor’s 78th birth anniversary, we bring to you some of the most memorable songs from his movies. Also Read - Rajesh Khanna's Death Anniversary: Former Partner Anju Mahendroo Remembers 'Kaka ji' With a Throwback Picture

Check Rajesh Khanna’s evergreen songs below:

Kahin Door Jab Din Dhal Jaaye Saanj – Anand

The popular song is from Khanna's Anand which was co-written and directed by Hrishikesh Mukherjee, with dialogues written by Gulzar, is a 1971 Indian drama film. Along with Rajesh Khanna, it also starred actors Amitabh Bachchan, Sumita Sanyal, Ramesh Deo and Seema Deo. The film won several awards, including the Filmfare Award for Best Film in 1972.

Main Shayar Badnam – Namak Haraam

Namak Haraam was released in 1973 and was directed by Hrishikesh Mukherjee and it had along with Rajesh Khanna, actors Amitabh Bachchan, Rekha, Asrani, Raza Murad, AK Hangal, Simi Garewal and Om Shivpuri. Rajesh Khanna received his third BFJA Awards for Best Actor in 1974 for this film. The song is loved by together’s generation too.