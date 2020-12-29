Aradhana – Mere Sapno Ki Rani
Directed by Shakti Samanta, this 1969 romantic movie starred Sharmila Tagore and Rajesh Khanna in lead roles. It won the Filmfare Award for Best Film at the 17th Filmfare Awards.
Kati Patang – Pyar Deewana Hota Hai
The 1971 movie was produced and directed by Shakti Samanta and it was a box office success. Along with Rajesh Khanna, it had actress Asha Parekh starring in the lead role. It also starred actors Nasir Hussain, Bindu, Prem Chopra, Daisy Irani and Sulochana Latkar.
Aaja Piya Tohe Pyar Doon -Baharon Ke Sapne
Created under the Nasir Hussain films’ banner, this 1967 movie had Rajesh Khanna and Asha Parekh in the lead roles. It also starred actors Premnath, Madan Puri and Rajendranath. This movie was unique because its makers were forced to change its ending from a tragic one to happier one following the public response it got in the first week of its release.
Kuch Toh Log Kahenge Logon Ka Kaam Hai Kahana -Amar Prem
It is a 1972 film directed by Shakti Samanta, and is a remake of 1970 Bengali film Nishi Padma. It stars Rajesh Khanna and Sharmila Tagore in the lead roles along with Vinod Mehra. The film is noted for its music by RD Burman; numbers sung by famous playback singers like Kishore Kumar, RD Burman’s father SD Burman and Lata Mangeshkar.
Ye Shaam Mastani – Kati Patang
Zindagi Ke Safar Mein Guzar Jaate – Aap Ki Kasam
Marking the directorial debut of J Om Prakash and also produced by him, the 1974 movie starred Rajesh Khanna, Mumtaz, Sanjeev Kumar, Rehman, Asrani and AK Hangal. The music is by RD Burman, who received the only Filmfare nomination for the film.
Rajesh Khanna died on 18 July 2012, at the age of 69 after a period of illness. He has been posthumously awarded India’s third highest civilian honor, Padma Bhushan. He has also been honored with a stamp and statue in his likeness, and a road renamed after him by the Prime Minister of India. He was married to actress Dimple Kapadia and had two daughters with her, actresses Twinkle Khanna and Rinke Khanna.