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Rajesh Khannas granddaughter Naomika Saran and Vedang Raina spark dating buzz during public outing- Watch

Rajesh Khanna’s granddaughter Naomika Saran and Vedang Raina spark dating buzz during public outing- Watch

Naomika Saran and Vedang Raina’s recent public appearance has reignited dating speculation with fans closely watching their chemistry and viral moments online.

Naomika Saran and Vedang Raina spark dating buzz (PC: Twitter)

Naomika Saran and Vedang Raina are currently becoming one of the most talked about fresh pairings among young Bollywood fans. The duo recently grabbed headlines after they were spotted together during a movie outing in Mumbai. Their public appearance quickly sparked dating rumours online, especially after Naomika appeared shy while cameras followed them outside the theatre. The viral video has now added more curiosity around their bond ahead of their upcoming film together. Social media users are already discussing their chemistry, while many believe the new on-screen pair could soon become one of Bollywood’s most popular young stars.

Viral theatre outing fuels dating speculation online

The buzz began after Naomika Saran and Vedang Raina were seen exiting PVR Juhu in Mumbai together. In the now viral video, the two actors are seen walking toward a lift while paparazzi clicked their pictures continuously. Naomika looked visibly shy during the moment as she smiled and tried to hide her face from the cameras. Vedang, on the other hand, appeared relaxed and was seen laughing while reacting to her expressions.

Their candid interaction quickly became a major talking point across social media platforms. The duo kept their outing casual and simple. Naomika wore jeans with a T shirt and grey hoodie while Vedang opted for a black hoodie with black pants.

Watch Naomika Saran and Vedang Raina’s viral video here

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Who is Naomika Saran?

For those unfamiliar Naomika Saran comes from one of Bollywood’s most iconic film families. She is the daughter of former actress Rinke Khanna and businessman Sameer Saran. Rinke Khanna is the daughter of legendary stars Rajesh Khanna and Dimple Kapadia.

This also makes Naomika the niece of Bollywood superstar Akshay Kumar who is married to Twinkle Khanna. Even before her debut Naomika has already developed a strong online fan following due to her glamorous appearances and celebrity background.

Also read: Did Khushi Kapoor and Vedang Raina break up after two years of dating? Here’s what we know

Vedang Raina’s past dating rumours with Khushi Kapoor

Vedang Raina was earlier linked with Khushi Kapoor after the two made their acting debut together in Netflix’s The Archies. The pair was often spotted at parties and dinner outings which led to strong dating rumours for nearly two years. However reports earlier this year suggested that Vedang and Khushi had reportedly parted ways quietly.

After The Archies Vedang appeared in Alia Bhatt’s Jigra. He is also working on Imtiaz Ali’s Main Vaapas Aaunga alongside Diljit Dosanjh and Sharvari.

Naomika and Vedang’s upcoming Bollywood film

Naomika Saran is all set to make her Bollywood debut opposite Vedang Raina in a Maddock Films project. While official details remain under wraps leaked videos and set photos reportedly revealed the title to be Jaan Hai Tu Meri. The film is directed by Jagdeep Sidhu and reports claim the actors completed shooting in April this year.

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