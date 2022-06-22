Rajesh Khattar on Ishaan -Ananya Dating Rumours: Rajesh Khattar finally broke silence on Ishaan Khatter and Ananya Pandey’s dating and break-up rumours. Rajesh while speaking about his new web series Avrodh 2 spoke about Ishaan’s film projects and his personal favourite films of Ishaan. Rajesh while reacting to Ishaan-Ananya’s alleged break-up post their dating speculations told that he treats such news as mere rumours. Rajesh opined that Ishaan and Ananya would rather speak for themselves as young people lead their own lives. Rajesh plays an Army officer in Avrodh 2 based on Chapter 9 of Rahul Singh and Shiv Aroor’s bestseller India’s Most Fearless.Also Read - IIFA 2022: Ananya Pandey Hails as a Modern Day Princess in Exquisite 3D Pastel Blue Gown- See Mesmerizing Pics

Rajesh is Proud of Ishaan

Rajesh, in an interaction with India Today spoke about Ishaan's film choices, his relationship with Ananya and Avrodh 2. Rajesh stated, "What he has done so far, all of them are my favourites, but his best is yet to come. He has very interesting projects on hand, and likewise, he is also waiting for them to be in theatres and cinemas. I as a father, am hoping the audience will react very well and positively. They have given him immense love, which I am sure will increase manifold in the days to come. It is all very exciting. He is far more intelligent and more wanted than we were at his age. So, he knows what he wants, and he is making very good choices. And, I am extremely proud of his choices."

Rajesh Feels Ishaan Has Created His Own Space

Rajesh also talked about Ishaan’s competition in Bollywood and mentioned that his son is not competing with anybody as he is creating a space of his own. Rajesh said, “What I am extremely happy about is that he can choose the kind of work he can do. Which is a very happy situation for any performer. This is a very happy space to be in, and to me, that is true success, that you can choose what you want to do.”

Rajesh on Ishaan-Ananya Dating Rumours

Rajesh, when quizzed about the dating rumours surrounding his son Ishaan and his Khaali-Peeli co-star Ananya and how it affects his family, the thespian responded, “I deal with them as rumours. See, young people, they are leading their own lives. Though they are in a profession where everything and everybody seems to be talking about them. If they have anything to say, they will say it themselves.”

Rajesh Plays an Army Officer in Avrodh 2

Rajesh, while talking about playing an army officer in Avrodh 2 stated, “It is a very layered character. There are many twists and turns and surprises as well. While watching it, the audience may feel it will go this way, but things may turn out differently than what people watching it might think. I have done a serviceman character earlier as well, but this character is a man of authority. I took inspiration from General Muhammad Zia-ul-Haq, who was the former President of Pakistan.”