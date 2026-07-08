Rajesh Sharma faces health scare on Prabhas movie set, hospitalised after…

Actor Rajesh Sharma suffered a medical emergency while filming an upcoming project with Prabhas, leading to his hospitalisation as the production team monitored his condition.

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Rajesh Sharma hospitalised after health scare on Prabhas movie set (PC: Twitter)

Veteran actor Rajesh Sharma is currently undergoing treatment after suffering a medical emergency while shooting for an upcoming film starring Prabhas. The incident reportedly took place at Ramoji Film City and has raised concerns among fans and members of the film industry. Although the actor initially did not consider the insect bite to be serious, his condition deteriorated several hours later. He is now receiving medical care in Kolkata, where doctors are closely monitoring his recovery and conducting further tests to assess his condition.

What happened to Rajesh Sharma on the Prabhas film set?

According to an official statement shared by actor Sudipa Chatterjee on her Instagram, Rajesh Sharma was bitten by what is suspected to be either an insect or a poisonous spider while filming at Ramoji Film City. The incident reportedly happened after the day’s shoot had ended. Sharma was interacting with local technicians in an area surrounded by dense vegetation when he felt the bite. Since it did not appear serious at the time, he continued with his plans and did not seek immediate medical attention.

However, around six hours later, he started experiencing severe pain in his right leg along with discomfort. Despite feeling unwell, he boarded his flight back to Kolkata. During the journey, his condition worsened as he developed a high fever and increasing restlessness.

See Sudipa Chatterjee’s official statement on Rajesh Sharma’s health here

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sudipa Chatterjee (@realsudipachatterjee)

Rajesh Sharma remains under close medical observation

The following day, Rajesh Sharma was admitted to Manipal Hospital in Dhakuria, Kolkata. According to the statement, he has been battling a high fever, breathlessness and a rapidly spreading infection in his right leg. Doctors revealed that the infection spread from his toes to his knee, leading to the formation of large blisters across the affected area. Medical experts are continuing investigations to determine the exact cause and severity of the infection.

The statement also mentioned that doctors are keeping a close watch for possible complications, including the risk of a blood clot that could become life-threatening if it reaches the lungs. The actor remains under observation and is not yet considered out of danger.

Support pours in for Rajesh Sharma

Sudipa Chatterjee thanked everyone who has been extending support during this difficult period. She expressed gratitude towards the media, the Bengal Motion Pictures Artists’ Forum, Sharma’s friends and well-wishers. She also acknowledged veteran actor Prosenjit Chatterjee for constantly guiding and supporting the family throughout the medical emergency. Meanwhile, a fresh health update is expected after the hospital issues its next official medical bulletin.

Rajesh Sharma’s remarkable contribution in Cinema

Rajesh Sharma has built a successful career across Hindi and Bengali cinema with memorable performances in films such as Khosla Ka Ghosla, Ishqiya, No One Killed Jessica, Chillar Party, The Dirty Picture, Luv Shuv Tey Chicken Khurana, Special 26, Toilet: Ek Prem Katha, M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story and India’s Most Wanted. He was recently seen in Rajkumar Hirani’s OTT debut Pritam and Pedro, further adding to his long list of acclaimed performances, which featured Arshad Warsi, debutant Vir Hirani and Vikrant Massey in lead roles.