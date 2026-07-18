Rajesh Sharma gets discharged from hospital, recovering at home, to travel for work

Rajesh Sharma has returned home after being discharged from the hospital. According to the FWICE President, his recovery is progressing well, and he is preparing to travel for upcoming work commitments.

Share Share Article Facebook

WhatsApp

X

Email

Telegram

Linkedin https://www.india.com/entertainment/rajesh-sharma-gets-discharged-from-hospital-recovering-at-home-to-travel-for-work-8477276/ Copy

Rajesh Sharma recovering at home after hospital discharge (PC: Twitter)

Rajesh Sharma is on the road to recovery after a recent health scare that led to his hospitalization in Kolkata. The veteran actor has now returned home and is gradually regaining his strength. His recovery has brought relief to fans and colleagues who had been worried ever since news of his illness surfaced earlier this month. According to the latest update, Sharma is resting at his Mumbai residence and is expected to return to work in the coming days. He is also preparing for an overseas work commitment, showing encouraging signs that his health has improved significantly after a difficult few weeks.

FWICE President shares latest update on Rajesh Sharma’s health

A fresh update about Rajesh Sharma’s condition has been shared by BN Tiwari, President of the Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE). He confirmed that the actor has been discharged from the hospital and is currently recovering at home in Mumbai.

Speaking about Sharma’s condition, Tiwari said the actor is recuperating well and is expected to travel abroad soon for a professional assignment. The update has reassured fans who were waiting to hear positive news following his hospitalization. Although doctors have advised him to continue resting, the actor is slowly getting ready to resume his shooting schedule once he has fully recovered.

Why was Rajesh Sharma hospitalized?

Rajesh Sharma was hospitalized in Kolkata earlier this month after suffering an insect bite that developed complications. The incident took place at Ramoji Film City in Hyderabad while he was shooting for the Prabhas-starrer Fauzi.

According to reports shared shortly after the incident, the actor was speaking with local technicians in an area surrounded by thick vegetation when the insect bit him. Since the bite initially appeared minor, he did not seek immediate medical treatment and instead boarded his scheduled flight to Kolkata.

However, his condition worsened soon after reaching the city. He reportedly experienced severe pain in his right leg, developed a high fever and became increasingly restless. As his symptoms intensified, he was admitted to Manipal Hospital in Kolkata, where doctors began treatment.

Rajesh Sharma’s condition improved during treatment

A few days after Sharma was admitted, actress Sudipta Chatterjee shared an encouraging update about his health. She informed well-wishers that the actor’s condition had improved, although he continued to remain under medical observation at the hospital. The update brought relief to fans across the country who had been closely following news about his recovery.

Rajesh Sharma to return to work soon

The latest update suggests that Rajesh Sharma’s health is steadily improving. While he continues to recover at home, preparations are already underway for his return to professional commitments. His upcoming overseas travel for a film project indicates that he is moving closer to resuming regular work, although his complete recovery remains the priority.

About Prabhas starrer Fauzi

Fauzi is an upcoming two-part period action war drama starring pan-Indian star Prabhas in the lead role. Directed by Hanu Raghavapudi, the film is set during the pre-Independence era of the 1940s and is inspired by the backdrop of British India and Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose‘s Azad Hind Fauj.

Prabhas plays a fearless soldier whose journey combines patriotism, sacrifice and an emotional love story. The much-awaited film is scheduled for a worldwide theatrical release on December 3, 2026.