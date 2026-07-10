Rajesh Sharma health: Concerned Akshay Kumar prays for dear friend, says ‘saath baith ke bhot hansna hai’

Akshay Kumar has wished veteran actor Rajesh Sharma a speedy recovery after learning about his health scare. The heartfelt message comes as Sharma remains under medical observation.

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Akshay Kumar and Rajesh Sharma (PC: Twitter)

The film industry has come together to support veteran actor Rajesh Sharma after news of his health scare left fans and colleagues deeply concerned. Sharma, who reportedly fell ill following an insect bite while filming Fauji, is currently under medical observation, with updates about his condition drawing widespread attention. Among those who reached out was Akshay Kumar, who shared an emotional message for his longtime friend and co-star. His heartfelt words highlight the close bond the two actors have built over the years. As wishes continue to pour in from across the industry, here’s a look at what Akshay said and the latest update on Rajesh Sharma’s health.

Akshay Kumar pens an emotional note for Rajesh Sharma

Akshay Kumar took to X (formerly Twitter) to express his concern after learning about Rajesh Sharma’s condition. Sharing a picture of the two together, the actor wrote that he was deeply worried about his dear friend and prayed for his speedy recovery.

Sharing a post on X, Akshay wrote, “Very concerned to hear about my dear friend Rajesh’s health condition after an insect bite while shooting. Hope Mahadev blesses him with fast and complete recovery. Jaldi theek ho ja yaar, abhi saath baith ke bhot hansna hai.”

Very concerned to hear about my dear friend Rajesh’s health condition after an insect bite while shooting. Hope Mahadev blesses him with fast and complete recovery. Jaldi theek ho ja yaar, abhi saath baith ke bhot hansna hai. pic.twitter.com/n8yH6IYxKH — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) July 9, 2026

The emotional message quickly received support from fans, many of whom echoed Akshay’s wishes and hoped to see Rajesh Sharma recover soon. The two actors have worked together in several films, including Special 26, Toilet: Ek Prem Katha, Laxmii, Mission Raniganj, and Bhooth Bangla.

Rajesh Sharma health update

Rajesh Sharma has reportedly been undergoing critical care treatment. According to reports, Rajesh Sharma’s health deteriorated after he reportedly suffered an insect bite while filming Fauji in Hyderabad. His condition worsened over the following hours, and after developing a high fever during his journey, he was admitted to a private hospital in Kolkata for treatment. Doctors are continuing to monitor his condition closely.

AICWA seeks probe after Rajesh Sharma insect bite incident

As news of Rajesh Sharma’s hospitalisation spread, messages of support began pouring in from across the entertainment industry. Fans have also taken to social media to wish the veteran actor a speedy recovery, praising his memorable performances in both Hindi and Bengali cinema.

The All-Indian Cine Workers Association (AICWA) has demanded an immediate, high-level probe into production safety standards after actor Rajesh Sharma suffered a serious health crisis. The post on X reads, “The All Indian Cine Workers Association (AICWA) urges the Honourable Chief Minister of Telangana, Shri Revanth Reddy, to order an immediate high-level investigation into the incident at the Fauji shooting set at Ramoji Film City. The investigation should determine the exact cause of actor Rajesh Sharma’s medical emergency, examine whether all workplace safety, hygiene and emergency medical protocols were followed, and identify any negligence on the part of the producer, production house or any other responsible authority.”

Date: 08 July 2026 PRESS STATEMENT AICWA Demands High-Level Investigation into the Sudden Illness of Actor Rajesh Sharma During the Shooting of Prabhas’ Upcoming Film Fauji at Ramoji Film City, Hyderabad The All Indian Cine Workers Association (AICWA) expresses deep concern… pic.twitter.com/osBW9ro8PM — All Indian Cine Workers Association (@aicwaofficial) July 8, 2026

It further adds, “If any lapse or negligence is found during the investigation, strict legal action must be taken against all those responsible. No individual or production house, irrespective of the scale or budget of the film, should be exempt from accountability.”

Rajesh Sharma has built a respected career spanning decades, appearing in critically acclaimed and commercial films. His versatility has earned him admiration and love from audiences as well as fellow actors.