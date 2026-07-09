Rajesh Sharma health update: MS Dhoni actor remains under observation after insect bite as the infection spreads to…

Actor Rajesh Sharma remains under medical observation after a suspected insect bite during a film shoot. His family has shared an update on his condition as doctors continue treatment.

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Rajesh Sharma battles spreading infection after insect bite (PC: Twitter)

Veteran actor Rajesh Sharma is currently undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Kolkata after suffering a suspected insect bite during the shooting of an upcoming film starring Prabhas. While his condition is being closely monitored by doctors, the latest medical update has raised concern after revealing that the infection has spread further in his right leg. Fans and members of the film industry have been wishing the actor a speedy recovery as he continues to remain under observation.

Rajesh Sharma remains under close medical observation

A detailed health update was shared on behalf of Rajesh Sharma and his family through actress Sudipa Chatterjee. According to the statement, the incident occurred while the actor was shooting for an upcoming Prabhas film at Ramoji Film City. The statement revealed that Rajesh Sharma was bitten by what is believed to be either a bug or a poisonous spider. However, the exact insect responsible has not yet been confirmed. Initially, the bite did not appear serious and the actor continued shooting before wrapping up his work for the day.

Symptoms worsened hours after the shoot for Prabhas’ film

The health update explained that Rajesh Sharma began experiencing severe pain in his right leg around six hours after the bite. Despite feeling unwell, he boarded a flight back to Kolkata. During the journey, his condition deteriorated as he developed a high fever and increasing discomfort. Soon after reaching Kolkata, he was admitted to Manipal Hospital in Dhakuria for immediate medical care. Doctors have since kept him under constant observation while carrying out detailed investigations to determine the extent of the infection.

Rajesh Sharma’s current condition

The latest medical bulletin stated that Rajesh Sharma continues to experience breathing difficulties and remains under close supervision. Doctors revealed that the infection has spread rapidly from his toes to his knee, with large blisters developing on the affected leg. Medical teams are providing all necessary treatment to control the infection and prevent further complications. The statement also mentioned that the actor is “not yet out of danger” and another official health update will be shared after doctors assess his progress over the coming days.

Rajesh Sharma’s remarkable career

Rajesh Sharma has built an impressive career spanning more than two decades in both Hindi and Bengali cinema. Known for his versatility, he has appeared in several acclaimed films including Khosla Ka Ghosla, No One Killed Jessica, The Dirty Picture, Special 26, M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story, Toilet: Ek Prem Katha and Bajrangi Bhaijaan. Apart from films, he has also worked extensively on television and digital platforms, earning praise for his ability to portray both comic and serious roles with equal ease.

Rajesh Sharma was most recently seen in the cybercrime comedy-thriller series Pritam and Pedro, which premiered on JioHotstar on July 3, 2026. Directed by Rajkumar Hirani in his OTT debut, the series stars Arshad Warsi and Vir Hirani in leading roles. Rajesh plays Inspector Carlos Lobo, a frustrated Goa Police officer whose personal life takes a tragic turn after discovering his wife’s infidelity. His emotionally layered performance has been appreciated by viewers and critics alike.