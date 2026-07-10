Rajesh Sharma’s hospital video goes viral after West Bengal minister Indranil Khan visits him- Watch

Rajesh Sharma is currently recovering after a sudden health scare caused by an insect bite. The actor received support from West Bengal minister Indranil Khan during his hospital stay.

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West Bengal minister Indranil Khan visits Rajesh Sharma in hospital (PC: Twitter)

Rajesh Sharma’s recent health scare has drawn attention after the actor was admitted to a hospital following an insect bite incident during a film shoot. The actor, who has worked in several popular Hindi and Bengali projects, received medical care after his condition reportedly became a concern. Soon after the news surfaced, West Bengal minister Dr. Indranil Khan visited him at a Kolkata hospital to check on his health. The minister met the actor, spoke with him and shared his wishes for a quick recovery. The visit came as fans and colleagues continued to pray for the actor’s well-being.

West Bengal minister Indranil Khan visits Rajesh Sharma in hospital

West Bengal Minister Indranil Khan met Rajesh Sharma at Manipal Hospital Dhakuria in Kolkata after the actor’s sudden health issue. During the visit, the minister presented flowers to Sharma and enquired about his condition. A video shared from the hospital showed the actor interacting with the minister and appearing stable.

Sharing the update on social media, Indranil Khan mentioned that he visited the hospital and conveyed the wishes of West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari for Rajesh Sharma’s speedy recovery. The meeting highlighted the support extended to the actor during his recovery period.

See viral video of Dr. Indranil Khan visiting Rajesh Sharma at hospital here

Bengal Sports Minister Indranil Khan visits actor Rajesh Sharma to inquire about his health. pic.twitter.com/ylwQarFVDf — News Arena India (@NewsArenaIndia) July 10, 2026

Rajesh Sharma suffers insect bite scare during Prabhas film shoot

The health concern reportedly began while Rajesh Sharma was shooting for an upcoming film featuring Telugu superstar Prabhas. The incident took place at Hyderabad’s Ramoji Film City, where the actor was reportedly bitten by an insect. Following the incident, his health deteriorated and he was taken to the hospital for treatment.

The situation also raised questions about safety arrangements on film sets. The All Indian Cine Workers Association called for an investigation into the incident and questioned whether proper safety measures and emergency medical facilities were available during the shoot.

Rajesh Sharma’s journey in films and television

Rajesh Sharma is known for his strong performances in Hindi and Bengali cinema. A graduate of the National School of Drama, he began his artistic journey through theatre before entering films. He made his screen debut with Gulzar’s critically acclaimed film Maachis in 1996. Over the years, Sharma has built a reputation as a dependable character actor with memorable performances in films like Khosla Ka Ghosla, Parineeta, No One Killed Jessica and The Dirty Picture.

He has also appeared in major commercial successes including Special 26, Bajrangi Bhaijaan and M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story. The actor has continued to remain active in the digital space as well. His recent projects include web series appearances such as Pataal Lok and Pritam and Pedro where he has delivered impactful performances. As Rajesh Sharma recovers from the incident, fans and the entertainment industry continue to hope for his good health.