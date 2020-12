Superstar Rajinikanth admitted to the hospital in Hyderabad following several fluctuations in blood pressure. A statement issued by Apollo Hospital reads, “Mr. Rajnikanth has been admitted in the hospital today in the morning. He was shooting for a movie in Hyderabad for the last 10 days. A couple of people on the sets tested positive for Covid-19. Mr. Rajnikanth was tested on December 22 for Covid-19 and he was negative. Since then, he isolated himself and was monitored closely. Though he did not have any symptoms of Covid-19, his Blood Pressure showed severe fluctuations and needed further evaluation for which he has been admitted to the hospital. He will be investigated and monitored closely in the hospital till his blood pressure settles down before being discharged. Apart from fluctuating blood pressure and exhaustion he does not have any other symptoms and is hemodynamically stable.” Also Read - Rajinikanth Admitted to Hyderabad Hospital Following Fluctuating Blood Pressure | Read Full Hospital Statement Here

The news comes after four crew members of Rajinikanth’s film Annaatthe tested positive for COVID-19. However, the superstar tested negative for coronavirus.

Sun Pictures, the production house behind the film, tweeted on Thursday, “During routine testing at #Annaathe shoot 4 crew members have tested positive for Covid19. Superstar @rajinikanth and other crew members have tested negative. To ensure utmost safety #Annaatthe shooting has been postponed.”

Meanwhile, Rajinikanthmade his political debut after he announced his plans to contest the forthcoming elections.

