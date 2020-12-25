New Delhi: Superstar Rajinikanth was rushed to Apollo Hospitals in Hyderabad on Friday following severe fluctuations in blood pressure. In a statement, the Apollo Hospitals said that apart from fluctuating blood pressure and exhaustion “he did not have any other symptoms and is hemodynamically stable”. Also Read - India vs Australia Test 2020: Ajinkya Rahane Speaks on Virat Kohli Run-Out Episode in Adelaide, Says I Said Sorry to Him

"Though he did not have any symptoms of Covid-19, his Blood Pressure showed severe fluctuations and needed further evaluation for which he has been admitted to the hospital. He will be investigated and monitored closely in the hospital till his blood pressure settles down before being discharged", the statement read.

Here's the full statement:

This comes days after the shooting of the Rajinikanth-starrer, ‘Annaatthe’, was halted after four of the film crew tested positive for COVID-19. However, the top actor and other crew members had tested negative for the virus.

Announcement : During routine testing at #Annaathe shoot 4 crew members have tested positive for Covid19. Superstar @rajinikanth and other crew members have tested negative. To ensure utmost safety #Annaatthe shooting has been postponed. — Sun Pictures (@sunpictures) December 23, 2020

“During routine testing at Annaatthe shoot, 4 crew members have tested positive for Covid19. Superstar @rajinikanth and other crew members have tested negative. To ensure utmost safety #Annaatthe shooting has been postponed,” Sun Pictures had tweeted.

The shoot for the movie, stalled due to the pandemic, resumed at Hyderbad only on December 14. It was not immediately clear if the actor would stay put in the Telangana capital or return to Chennai.