Rajinikanth Approached by Sajid Nadiadwala For Cameo in Sourav Ganguly’s Biopic ? Know All Details Here

Reports surfaced indicating that Bollywood director-producer Sajid Nadiadwala reached out to Rajinikanth regarding a potential project.

South’s Thalaiva, Rajinikanth has been in the limelight ever since he was featured in his daughter Aishwariya Rajinikanth’s movie, Laal Salaam. Now, the actor is once again set to enthral his audience by making a cameo appearance in another cricket-based film, this time in the much-anticipated Sourav Ganguly biopic. Yes, you read that right, according to media reports, director-producer Sajid Nadiawala has approached the Thalaiva for an undisclosed project.

While the details about the project have been kept under the rug, the sources at first hinted that the film could be the much-awaited Sourav Ganguly biopic. While there has been speculation about potential leads such as Ayushmann Khurrana, Hrithik Roshan, and Ranbir Kapoor for the Ganguly biopic, casting choices remain undecided. Reports indicate Ayushmann Khurana might be the leading contender, but there’s no official confirmation.

Notably, there’s speculation that Soundarya, Rajinikanth’s younger daughter, will direct the project, marking another significant collaboration between father and daughter. If the reports of Rajinikanth and Soundarya come true for the biopic of Sourav Ganguly, then this will mark the second time when the duo will collaborate on a movie.

Earlier, Rajinikanth had given his voice and appeared via motion capture in Soundarya’s animated period film Kochadaiiyaan. However, the sports drama is not expected to commence soon as Rajinikanth currently is busy with the shooting of Thalaivar 171.The movie is helmed by Lokesh Kanagaraj and Vettaiyan, and directed by TJ Gnanvel.

The cast of the movie included Amitabh Bachchan, Fahadh Faasil, Rana Daggubati and Manju Warrier, among others. Now, fans are eagerly waiting for Rajinikanth to reveal more details about the film. On the other hand, fans are also eagerly waiting for Sourav Ganguly’s biopic to be released. Needless to say, the charm of the actor is enough to captivate the attention of his fans.

