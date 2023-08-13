Home

Spotted! Rajinikanth Arrives Holy Badrinath Temple to Offer Prayers After Jailer’s Massive Success- WATCH

After the tremendous success of Jailer, Rajinikanth visited Badrinath temple on Saturday. The actor offered prayers and attended Lord Badri Vishal's evening aarti.

Superstar Rajinikanth, who delivered another box office hit ‘Jailer’, commenced his spiritual visit to Badrinath Temple. After the thunderous opening in theatres, the actor celebrated this achievement by visiting the holy place in Uttarakhand. The video shared on the Internet showed him interacting with his well-wishers and attending Lord Badri Vishal’s evening aarti. Scroll down to watch!

In a short video shared by PTI on their X handle, the 72-year-old was seen arriving at the holy place on Saturday. He was spotted in a light blue shirt, trousers and completed his look with a traditional shawl and sneakers. As he stepped inside the temple, fans were seen extending their hands to meet him. He was seen clicking pictures with them at the entry gate. There were many security officers to guard him as he was entering the temple.

Rajinikanth Offers Holy Prayers at Badrinath Temple After Jailer’s Success

VIDEO | Actor @rajinikanth visited the Badrinath temple in Uttarakhand earlier today. pic.twitter.com/wi3irssRAQ — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) August 12, 2023

To celebrate the release, multiple states declared a holiday on Saturday. Tirupur Subramaniam, who is the film distributor and head of Tamil Nadu’s Theatre Owners’ Association, had told PTI earlier: “It is a Rajinikanth film. Of course, it will be ushered in with celebrations. We don’t have fan shows any more like before, but that is not dampening the spirit of the fans. The movie is being shown in 900 screens across Tamil Nadu and all of them wear a festive look.”

‘Jailer’ is touted to be an action-packed entertainer and has a stellar star cast that includes Priyanka Mohan, Shiva Rajkumar, Tamannaah Bhatia, Ramya Krishnan, Yogi Babu, Vasanth Ravi, Vinayakan in prominent roles. The film has gained a massive opening at theatres and is expected to beat the lifetime collection of Rajinikanth’s Annaatthe, Sivaji: The Boss, Lingaa and Kaala.

