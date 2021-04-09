Hyderabad: Superstar Rajinikanth is all set to finish shoot for his upcoming movie Annaatthe. In this regard, the actor flew to Hyderabad in a chartered flight. As per some reports, around one month of the shooting of the movie is left. Rajinikanth’s publicist took to social media sharing a video in which the actor could be seen getting off at the airport and waving to his fans. Also Read - Rajinikanth vs Akshay Kumar: Annaatthe To Clash With Ram Setu at Box Office THIS Diwali

The shoot of the movie came to a standstill in December last year after the project was hit by the coronavirus pandemic. Eight crew members on the sets of Annaatthe were tested positive and even Rajinikanth was hospitalised following a major dip in his blood pressure. It is because of his health that the actor decided to not contest the state assembly polls too and not to launch his own political party. Also Read - Rajinikanth To Resume Shooting of Annaatthe in February Next Year in Chennai Following His Health Conditions

Annaatthe also features Keerthy Suresh, Meena and Khushbu Sundar in key roles and is set to be released on this Diwali.