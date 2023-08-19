Home

Rajinikanth Arrives in Lucknow to Watch Jailer With CM Yogi Adityanath, Fans Say ‘Jalwa Hai’

Superstar Rajinikanth will watch 'Jailer' with Yogi Adityanath, the chief minister of Uttar Pradesh. The film has already become a box-office success.

Superstar Rajinikanth arrived in Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh after basking in the success of his latest release ‘Jailer.’ The veteran actor briefly spoke with the media and revealed his plans to see his movie with UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. Talking about his visit, Rajinikanth told ANI, “I will watch the film with the CM. It’s God’s blessing that the movie is becoming a hit.”

Rajinikanth to Watch Jailer With Yogi Adityanath:

#WATCH | Actor Rajinikanth arrives in Uttar Pradesh’s Lucknow, says, “I will watch the film (Jailor) with the CM”. pic.twitter.com/wsBdkosu18 — ANI (@ANI) August 18, 2023

Rajinikanth had previously visited Jharkhand’s revered Chhinnamasta Temple on Friday. After making a temple visit to pray, the megastar was seen at Birsa Munda Airport. Rajinikanth previously travelled to Badrinath Dham to receive Lord Badri Vishal’s blessings. The renowned actor travelled to the Himalayas on a pilgrimage before the release of the film ‘Jailer.’ Rajinikanth has admitted on several occasions that he frequently travelled to the Himalayas. But for the past four years, the celebrity has been unable to travel to the hills for a variety of reasons, including the corona epidemic.

Earlier, on Thursday, Sun Pictures shared the total gross collection of the film. The post read, “JAILER Highest 1st week total gross collection in the history of Tamil cinema 375.40 crores.”

Jailer’s Box Office Success:

Talking about ‘Jailer,’ Rajinikanth portrays the father of a police officer in the film. The trailer also demonstrated how a regular individual uses swords and firearms to take out rivals. While Jackie Shroff is very briefly seen in the teaser, his look does give away his portrayal of a negative character exuding power and authority. He has a daring and dramatic appearance in the teaser that has the viewers in awe. Interestingly, Jackie shared the screen with Rajnikanth 36 years ago in the film ‘Uttar Dakshin.’

‘Jailer‘ is touted to be an action-packed entertainer and has a stellar star cast that also includes Priyanka Mohan, Shiva Rajkumar, Tamannaah Bhatia, Ramya Krishnan, Yogi Babu, Vasanth Ravi, Vinayakan in prominent roles.

(With ANI inputs)

