Aishwaryaa And Dhanush Split: South and Bollywood star Dhanush and his wife Aishwaryaa Rajinikanth, a director and playback singer, announced their separation on January 17 after 18 years of their marriage. Their Instagram posts didn't just left their fans in a state of shock but also their family members. Now, as per the latest report in Wion, Rajinikanth, who sets the screen on fire, is trying really hard to mend his daughter Aishwaryaa's marriage with the superstar Dhanush.

A few days ago Dhanush's father and filmmaker Kasthuri Raja had reacted to his and Aishwaryaa's split and reportedly mentioned that it is not a divorce just a family quarrel. Now, a source close to Rajinikanth has revealed that the Thalaiva is badly affected with the separation of Aishwarya and Dhanush. "Rajini Sir has taken his daughter's break up very badly. He keeps insisting that the separation is temporary. He has been urging his daughter to mend her marriage," said a source from Chennai. He further revealed that "fights between the couple were not uncommon. Dhanush and Aishwarya had bitter differences. But somehow Rajnikanth always managed to convince them to stay together."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Aishwaryaa R Dhanush (@aishwaryaa_r_dhanush)



On Monday, Aishwaryaa Rajinikanth's first picture went viral as she was spotted with her team prepping for a music video. The pic was shared by Bayfilms. "Aishwarya Rajnikanth starts prep for her music video. PPM in full swing in Hyd. Directed by @aishwaryaa_r_dhanush and produced by @kumartaurani @pprernaarora and @bayfilms_llp. It will release on #ValentinesDay @ssalmanmshaikh@manan.sampat (sic)," read the post.