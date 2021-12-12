Happy Birthday Rajinikanth: Superstar Rajinikanth is celebrating his 71st birthday on December 12. On this special day, social media is flooded with fans and celebrities sending love and wishes to the actor on this special day. The actor is widely loved by his fans of all ages and across the world. His style, swag and acting is unbeatable and has created a special place in the heart of his fans. If you haven’t watched Rajinikanth‘s movies you are certainly living under the rock. The actor was introduced by a renowned filmmaker K Balachandar in the movie Apoorva Raagangal as a co-artist in 1975. He started off as playing the antagonist and then he was offered to play the protagonists in the films and today he is a Superstar; he deserves every bit of success. From Annaatthe to Sivaji The Boss and Kaala, the actor has given several superhit movies. As the actor turns 71 today, let’s take a look at Superstar’s top movies:Also Read - Rajinikanth on Annaatthe's Success: I Had Tears in My Eyes When Director Siva Narrated Climax

Annaatthe (2021)

The movie was released earlier this year and turned out to be a huge success. The film entered Rs 200 crore club on box office. While the movie earned over Rs 202 crores in its first week, it gained another Rs 17 crores during the second week.

Darbar (2020)

The 2020 movie of the superstar turned out to be a huge hit. The movie revolves around Aaditya who is the commissioner of Mumbai Police and is on the mission to catch a drug peddler.

Kabali (2016)

Written and helmed by Pa Ranjith, the gangster-drama Kabali is unlike any other Rajinikanth film. The film revolves around the gang war between Kabaleeswaran (played by Rajinikanth) and Tony Lee (portrayed by Winston Chao). Besides Rajinikanth, Kabali features Radhika Apte, Dhansika, Dinesh Ravi, Kalaiyarasan, and John Vijay in pivotal roles. The film was released on 3200 screens; upon release, the film had the largest opening weekend.

Padaiyappa (1999)

Written and helmed by KS Ravikumar, Padayappa is a 1999 Tamil rom-com film. The film features Sivaji Ganesan, Rajinikanth, Ramya Krishnan and Soundarya in pivotal roles, while Abbas, Lakshmi, Radha Ravi and Nassar play supporting roles in the film. The music was scored by none other than AR Rahman.

Baasha (1995)

Written and helmed by Suresh Krissna, Baashha was one of the defining films of the 90s. The film, which is bankrolled by V Thamilazhagan and V Rajammal under the production banner Sathya Movies, stars Rajinikanth and Nagma, Raghuvaran, Janagaraj and Vijayakumar in pivotal roles.

Annamalai (1992)

Helmed by Suresh Krishna, Annamalai is a 1992 film, which is a remake of 1987 the Hindi film Khudgarz. Besides Rajinikanth, the film features Kushboo and Sarath Babu in the lead roles with Radha Ravi, Nizhalgal Ravi and Manorama playing supporting roles. Annamalai is bankrolled by Rajam Balachander and Pushpa Kandasamy under the banner Kavithalaya Productions.