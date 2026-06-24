Rajinikanth breaks his silence on why he didn’t publicly wish Tamil Nadu CM Vijay on his 52nd birthday

Speculation grew after Rajinikanth did not post any public greeting, prompting discussion among fans and media until he finally addressed the reason behind his silence.

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Rajinikanth on skipping Vijay’s birthday wish (PC: Twitter)

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C. Joseph Vijay celebrated his 52nd birthday on June 22, and the day was filled with wishes from fans, film stars, and political leaders. Social media was full of celebrations and tribute posts for the actor turned politician. But amid all the greetings, one topic quietly started trending online. Many people began asking why Thalaivar Rajinikanth did not post any public birthday wish for Vijay. The silence created curiosity and led to different rumours spreading on social platforms, especially among fans of both stars.

Why Rajinikanth’s silence became a talking point?

The discussion grew stronger because both Rajinikanth and Thalapathy Vijay are major names in Tamil cinema and public life. People expected a public message, especially since Vijay’s birthday is widely celebrated every year. When no post appeared from Rajinikanth, speculation started building online. Some assumed there might be political reasons, while others thought there could be personal distance between the two. The buzz continued for days until Rajinikanth himself responded.

Rajinikanth clears the confusion publicly

During a film event in Chennai for his upcoming project titled Dharman, Rajinikanth finally addressed the question. As media reporters asked him about the missing birthday wish, he calmly explained that there was no issue or misunderstanding. He said that he had already spoken to Vijay directly over a phone call to wish him personally. According to him, a public post was not necessary because he had already shared his greetings in private.

See viral video of Rajinikanth here

Reporter: Why you didn’t wish @CMOTamilnadu for his birthday ❓ Superstar #Rajinikanth: I already wished him through the call♥️ pic.twitter.com/DJxeXybi2g — AmuthaBharathi (@CinemaWithAB) June 24, 2026

Personal call instead of social media post

Rajinikanth made it clear that he prefers personal communication in such situations. He mentioned that calling Vijay directly was enough for him to convey his wishes. After answering the question, he politely folded his hands in respect and moved on from the event. His simple explanation ended the online debate and cleared all assumptions about any disagreement.

Old rumours related to Vijay also addressed again

This is not the first time Rajinikanth has responded to speculation. Earlier, he had also spoken about false claims linking him to political tensions or rivalry with Vijay. He clarified that many rumours were unnecessary and not based on facts. He even stated that there is mutual respect between him and Vijay, and age and experience differences should not be turned into competition.

About his upcoming film Dharman

Rajinikanth’s next film Dharman was also officially announced during the same event. The movie is directed by Ashwath Marimuthu and produced under Ulaganayagan Kamal Haasan’s production banner Raaj Kamal Films International. In the film, Rajinikanth plays a powerful and stylish doctor character known for strong screen presence and action sequences. The project is described as a large-scale entertainer combining emotion, action, and mass appeal, making it one of the most anticipated films in Tamil cinema.