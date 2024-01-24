Home

Rajinikanth Calls Construction of Ram Mandir a ‘Spiritual’ Decision, Not a ‘Political’ One – Read His Full Statement

Superstar Rajinikanth was one of the 150 guests who got to attend the consecration ceremony of Ram Mandir in Ayodhya on Monday. He now spoke to the media and commented on those who are calling the construction a 'political' decision.

Rajinikanth calls the construction of Ram Mandir a 'spiritual' decision

Chennai: Actor Rajinikanth was one of the few guests who attended the Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha ceremony on Monday in Ayodhya. The superstar returned to Chennai on Tuesday and spoke to the reporters about his maiden visit to Ayodhya. He also commented on those who are calling the construction of the temple a ‘political’ decision by the BJP. Rajinikanth, who is rumoured to be joining politics soon, called the construction of the grand Ram temple a ‘spiritual’ decision. He said not everything is about politics and some decisions are made directly from the heart following one’s spiritual inclination.

The superstar spoke to the reporters outside Chennai airport. He talked about doing the holy Darshan of Lord Ram and enjoying the divine experience in Ayodhya. He said, “I had a great darshan. After the Ram temple was opened, I was among the first 150 people to witness [the Ram Lalla idol], and it gave me immense happiness.” He talked about the whole experience and defended his visit to the ceremony. Rajinikanth added, “For me, this is spirituality and not politics. Everyone can have different opinions, and it doesn’t have to match every time (sic).”

Rajinikanth Clarifies Rumours of Not Being Allotted a Proper Seat at Ayodhya Ram Mandir Ceremony

The actor further denied the rumours of not being allotted a proper seat at the ceremony. He dismissed the reports and said, “There is nothing like that.” Earlier, while expressing his excitement over the construction of the temple, he told the reporters in Ayodhya: “It was a historic event and I am very fortunate. Will definitely come to Ayodhya every year (sic).”

Rajinikanth was one of the many film stars who went to Ayodhya for the ceremony. He joined the likes of Chiranjeevi, Ram Charan, Amitabh Bachchan-Abhishek Bachchan, Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhat, Vicky Kaushal-Katrina Kaif, Rohit Shetty, Madhuri Dixit-Sriram Nene, Kangana Ranaut, Ayushmann Khurrana and Anupam Kher among others at the event.

