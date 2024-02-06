Home

Entertainment

Rajinikanth Congratulates Thalapathy Vijay on Starting a New Political Career, Wishes Him Good Luck

Rajinikanth Congratulates Thalapathy Vijay on Starting a New Political Career, Wishes Him Good Luck

Jailer starrer Rajinikanth recently congratulated Thalapathy Vijay on entering politics. He also wished Vijay on starting a new political career.

Rajinikanth Congratulates Thalapathy Vijay on Starting a New Political Career, Wishes Him Good Luck

Chennai: Actor Rajinikanth recently congratulated Joseph Vijay who is popularly addressed as Thalapthy. This came several days after when Vijay announced his entry into the political arena. Recently when the Leo actor announced his party name i.e. Tamizhaga Vetri Kazhagam shortened for (TMK), his fans have now become his followers. If believed in India Today’s report, the Jailer actor congratulated Thalapathy on entering politics. Under Vijay’s banner, the actor also announced that he will be looking forward to run election in 2026.

Trending Now

Rajinikanth Congratulates Thalapathy on Entering Politics

A video posted on X showed Rajinikanth outside the airport on Tuesday. When the media inquired about Vijay’s political journey announcement, Rajinikanth congratulated him twice. The report also mentioned that he wished Vijay well for his political journey. Rajinikanth is currently filming for director TJ Gnanavel’s Vettaiyan.

You may like to read

Vijay Thanks His Fans For Their Support- Check Post

In his formal declaration, Vijay, who once addressed his fans as ‘En Nenjil Kudiyirukkum Rasigaral’, has now revised it to ‘En Nenjil Kudiyirukkum Thozhargal’, suggesting that he now regards his fans as his followers.

Take a look at TVK’s Vijay Post on X (Twitter):

In the post, Joseph Vijay wrote, “I profusely thank from the bottom of my heart respected leaders of various political parties, beloved film fraternity friends, affectionate brothers, sisters, and mothers of Tamil Nadu, my dearest and always encouraging media friends, last but not the least, my huge pillar of support ‘En Nenjil Kudiyirukkum Thozargal’ for wishing me on my new political journey for the welfare and victory of Tamil Nadu (sic).”

He conveyed his regards to all and conveyed sincere appreciation to the respected leaders of various political parties, close friends from the entertainment industry, dear brothers, sisters, and mothers of Tamil Nadu, and his ever-supportive media colleagues. Finally, he recognized the tremendous support of his well-wishers ‘En Nenjil Kudiyirukkum Thozargal’ for their blessings on his new political journey for the progress and prosperity of Tamil Nadu.

Vijay unveiled his new political party, Tamizhaga Vetri Kazhagam (victorious Tamil association), on Friday. The party is planning to debut in the 2026 Tamil Nadu assembly election, as it will not be taking part in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

He announced, “We are filing an application with the EC for the registration of our party ‘Tamizhaga Vetri Kazhagam’. Our goal is to participate and emerge victorious in the upcoming 2026 assembly elections, bringing about the essential political change that the people desire (sic).” The actor also mentioned, “For me, politics is not just another career; it is a sacred duty towards the people. I have been preparing for this for a long time. Politics is not just a passing interest for me; it is my deepest ambition. I am fully dedicated to it. (sic)”

Vijay’s Work Front

After basking on the success of Lokesh Kanagraj’s film Leo, Joseph Vijay is currently shooting for his upcoming movie GOAT, which is directed by Venkat Prabhu. Based on the Hinsutan Times report. It is claimed that Thalapathy Vijay will bid farewell to the film industry after turning into a full-time politician. The upcoming movie of Thalapathy Vijay will be marked as his 69th film.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Entertainment News on India.com.