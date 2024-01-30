Home

Rajinikanth Defends Daughter Aishwarya’s Comment on Being Called ‘Sanghi’: ‘My Daughter Never Said That’

Rajinikanth, breaking his silence on the matter, clarified to the media that his daughter did not deem "Sanghi" as a derogatory term

In Chennai where film stars are often treated like gods, the legendary actor Rajinikanth found himself embroiled in a social media storm. The controversy didn’t stem from his cinematic exploits, but rather from the political label of “Sanghi” that had been thrust upon him. It all started when Rajinikanth’s daughter, Aishwarya, addressed the audience at the audio launch of the film ‘Lal Salaam.’ Aishwarya, who usually steered clear of social media, expressed her frustration with the online chatter surrounding her father’s political affiliation. In recent times, the term “Sanghi” had been casually thrown around to describe Rajinikanth, suggesting his alignment with right-wing politics.

“I didn’t know what it meant,” Aishwarya confessed during her speech. “I then asked someone what the meaning of Sanghi was, and they said that people who support a particular political party are called Sanghi. I’d like to make it clear here, Rajinikanth is not a Sanghi. If he was, he wouldn’t have done a film like ‘Lal Salaam.'”

The term ‘Sanghi,’ a colloquial expression for a supporter of the Right-wing, had triggered a heated debate in various circles. Aishwarya, in her attempt to defend her father’s spiritual inclinations, inadvertently became a focal point in the ongoing discussion about the intersection of cinema and politics.

Rajinikanth, breaking his silence on the matter, clarified to the media that his daughter did not deem “Sanghi” as a derogatory term. Instead, she questioned why her father was being labeled as such when his focus was on spirituality. The iconic actor reaffirmed that his involvement in the film ‘Lal Salaam’ was a testament to his diverse roles and not an indication of any political alignment.

As the social media frenzy continued, the legendary actor found himself not just defending his reputation but also inadvertently becoming a symbol for the larger debate on the blurred lines between cinema and politics in the Indian entertainment industry.

