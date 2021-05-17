Chennai: Amid the coronavirus pandemic in India, several film celebrities have come forth to do their bit and donate for the fight against the deadly infection. Now, superstar Rajinikanth has come forward to help as Tamil Nadu battles coronavirus. Also Read - Rajinikanth Returns Home After Completing Annaatthe Shooting, Wife Latha Welcomes Him With Traditional Aarti

Rajinikanth met Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin on Monday and donated Rs 50 lakh to help in the fight against coronavirus in the state. This has come days after Rajinikanth took the second dose of Covid-19 vaccine.

Earlier on May 14, even Rajinikanth's daughter Soundarya Rajinikanth, her husband Vishagan, father-in-law Vanangamudi and her sister-in-law visited Chief Minister MK Stalin's office and donated Rs 1 crore. She then took to Twitter sharing the news and wrote, "My father-in-law Mr S.S.Vanangamudi, husband Vishagan, his sister and I visited the honorable Chief minister @mkstalin sir this morning to hand over our contribution of 1cr for the chief ministers #CoronaReliefFund from our pharma company Apex laboratories, Makers of #Zincovit (sic)."

My father-in-law Mr. S.S.Vanangamudi, husband Vishagan, his sister and I visited the honorable Chief minister @mkstalin sir this morning to hand over our contribution of 1cr for the chief ministers #CoronaReliefFund from our pharma company Apex laboratories, Makers of #Zincovit pic.twitter.com/jXDEIXaM3V — soundarya rajnikanth (@soundaryaarajni) May 14, 2021

As India battles the second wave of deadly coronavirus, lack of oxygen cylinders and medicines has also become a major cause of concern. With this, several actors have come forth to help. While Sonu Sood has turned into a real-life hero and is responding to SOS requests and amplifying resources, the global icon Priyanka Chopra has initiated a fundraiser too. Other celebrities including Alia Bhatt, Anushka Sharma, Priyanka Chopra, Akshay Kumar, Bhumi Pedkekar, Shilpa Shetty are also helping to fight coronavirus.

Meanwhile, India recorded a slight dip in fresh COVID-19 cases on Monday with 2.81 lakh new infections in 24 hours with 4,106 deaths.