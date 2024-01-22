Rajinikanth Gets Grand Welcome at Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Temple For ‘Pran Pratishtha’ Ceremony

Home

Rajinikanth on Monday reached the Shri Ram Janmnabhoomi Temple in Uttar Pradesh's Ayodhya to attend the grand 'Pran Pratishtha' of Ram Lalla.

Megastar Rajinikanth on Monday reached the Shri Ram Janmnabhoomi Temple in Uttar Pradesh’s Ayodhya to attend the grand ‘Pran Pratishtha‘ of Ram Lalla. The Robot actor wore a beige shawl over a white kurta pyjama. Several pictures and videos of the megastar went viral on social media. Apart from him, celebs like Madhuri Dixit Nene, Vicky Kaushal, Katrina Kaif, Ayushmann Khurrana, Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Amitabh Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan, Kangana Ranaut, Madhur Bhandarkar and Anupam Kher and filmmaker Rohit Shetty have also arrived at the temple to take part in the grand ceremony. The historic ritual of ‘Pran Pratistha’ of Ram Lalla will take place in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, saints, and a host of distinguished guests.

Thalaivar @rajinikanth in Shree Ram JanmaBhoomi Mandhir #Ayodhya To Attend Pran Pratishtha Ceremony 🚩🧡pic.twitter.com/1wqepJMYot — Desingh❤🤘 (@Desingh619) January 22, 2024



Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust announced on Sunday that the ‘Pran Pratishtha’ ceremony will be marked by a dazzling musical event titled ‘Mangal Dhwani’. The soiree, featuring some of the biggest names in the world of music, will be staged at 10 a.m.

The ‘Pran Pratishtha’ of Shri Ram Lalla at Ayodhya Temple started at 12:30 pm. Lucknow in Uttar Pradesh has been decked up with posters and flags of Lord Ram while cities across the country have been decorated with lights, huge cutouts of Lord Ram and posters bearing religious slogans related to Lord Ram.

Vedic rituals for the Pran-Pratishtha ceremony of Ram Lalla in Ayodhya began on January 16, a week before the main ceremony.

